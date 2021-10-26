The UT Tyler Patriots, led by third-year coach Louis Wilson, are picked to finish ninth in Lone Star Conference men's basketball this season, the league announced from Richardson on Tuesday.
The Patriots received 377 total votes and a first-place vote. Six teams received first-place votes. The preseason poll reflects the opinions of LSC head coaches and sports information directors, plus various media representatives throughout the region. Tyler Morning Telegraph's Brandon Ogden participated in the poll.
Lubbock Christian is favored to claim a second straight LSC championship.
LCU earned the poll's top spot, receiving 711 total points and 26 of the 44 first-place votes. The Chaps are coming off an 18-3 season in 2020-21 that saw the school claim its first conference title in men's basketball. The team finished 15-1 in the LSC and advanced to the NCAA Division II South Central Regional championship game.
Senior forward Parker Hicks of Lubbock Christian was tabbed as the Lone Star Conference Preseason Player of the Year.
Hicks, who earned LSC Player of the Year honors in 2021, led the Chaps to their deepest postseason run since joining the NCAA, averaging a team-high 16.9 points per game, which ranked ninth in the league at the end of last season. The Decatur native also pulled down a team-high 7.3 rebounds per game and was one of the top shooters in the league at 53.3 percent from the floor.
The Chaps were followed by the 2021 NCAA DII runner-up West Texas A&M. The Buffaloes garnered 13 first-place votes and 681 total points after completing the best postseason run in the program's DII history. WT ended the year 19-3 and claimed the LSC Men's Basketball Tournament Championship and South Central Regional Championship on their way to the national championship game. It marked the third consecutive postseason in which the Buffs advanced to the DII Elite Eight.
Rounding out the top five were Dallas Baptist, Texas A&M-Kingsville and St. Edwards. Following the five were Midwestern State, Angelo State, Texas A&M-Commerce, UT Tyler and UT Permian Basin.
UT Tyler will enter the program's first year as full-fledged Division II members in fine form after winning 10 out of their 11 final regular season games during the 2020-21 season, including a signature 61-60 victory over No. 10 Texas A&M-Kingsville on Feb. 24. UT Tyler is 12-27 in the Lone Star Conference since beginning play in the league in 2019-20, and will return the majority of their production from last season in which they posted an overall record of 12-10 with a 7-10 mark in LSC play.
Wilson returns LSC third-team player Micah Fuller, as well as senior Da'Zhon Wyche. Fuller (13.7 ppg) and Wyche (12.3 ppg) both return as the two leading scorers from the 2020-21 season, and will team up with fellow returner Soloman Thomas (11.2 pp).
Wilson will add a mix of veteran transfers to the 2021-22 roster, including three Division I transfers (Whitehouse and UT Arlington's McKade Marquis), and a host of capable scorers from the junior college and Division II levels.
UT Tyler will get on the court for the first time on Nov. 3 in Edinburg, for an exhibition contest against The University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. The regular season will kick off with three straight home games for UT Tyler at the Herrington Patriot Center on Wednesday, Nov. 17 (noon, Southwestern Adventist), Friday, Nov. 19 (7 p.m., Fort Valley State) and Sunday Nov. 21 (3 p.m., Dallas Christian College).
The Patriots open LSC play on Saturday, Dec. 11 (2 p.m.) at Dallas Baptist. Their first LSC home game is on Thursday, Dec. 16 (7:30 p.m.) against Arkansas-Fort Smith.
The LSC Basketball Championship will return to a 12-team field in 2022. The championships will take place March 1, 3-6, with opening-round games taking place on campus followed by the quarterfinals, semifinals and championship game at a final site to be announced at a later date.
---
2021-22 LSC Men's Basketball Preseason Poll
Rank School (1st-Place Votes) Total Points
1. Lubbock Christian (26) 711
2. West Texas A&M (13) 681
3. Dallas Baptist (2) 623
4. Texas A&M-Kingsville (1) 617
5. St. Edward's (1) 561
6. Midwestern State 488
7. Angelo State 466
8. Texas A&M-Commerce 462
9. UT Tyler (1) 377
10. UT Permian Basin 318
11. Arkansas-Fort Smith 305
12. St. Mary's 293
13. Oklahoma Christian 252
14. Eastern New Mexico 205
15. Cameron 138
16. Texas A&M International 132
17. Western New Mexico 103