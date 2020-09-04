Over the next week, the You Count East Texas Complete Count Committee will be holding several events across the city to raise awareness about the census.
The campaign, called 903 Counts, will push for education on the census and end with an event at Hit the Bricks downtown on Sept. 12.
“We realized we wanted to do something to get the census back on everybody’s radar,” Michael Howell, co-chair of the complete count committee, said. “We wanted to have a little last-ditch effort to bring it back to the forefront and get everybody talking about it again.”
On Aug. 3, the census deadline was cut a month short – from the end of October to Sept. 30 – causing the bureau and complete count committees across the country to scramble for new ways to raise awareness.
Completing the census could mean more funding for essential community needs, Nancy Rangel, co-chair of the complete count committee, emphasized.
“We explain to them how it affects everyone on a daily basis, from the use of transportation, highways, roads, health clinics, schools and school programs,” Rangel said. “All of these resources everyone uses on a daily basis.”
The campaign was scheduled to launch on Sept. 3 with an event in Bergfeld Park, but was canceled due to weather conditions.
The events will be held across Tyler, including at the library and the East Texas Immigrant Advocacy Resource Center. Each event location will have access to a public computer lab for those who want to complete the census online, as well as a Census Bureau representative to answer any questions.
“We are trying to target the hard-to-count areas of town and really trying to get those segments of the population to come out,” Howell said.
Tyler’s self-response rate has stayed on par with Texas’, hovering around 60%. But the census numbers have still taken a hit compared to 2010, Rangel explained. In the previous census cycle, the self-response rate in Tyler was 66%.
The pandemic is a huge obstacle for gathering census data; the Census Bureau had to halt many ground efforts earlier this year, and the pandemic’s resulting economic downturn also contributed to the low self-response rate.
“We’ve a lot families, especially in the hard-to-count communities, a lot of them lose employment causing them to care more about providing food for their families,” Rangel said. “It’s shifted their focus of completing the census to the side.”
The East Texas Counts committee will continue raising awareness around the census through the end of the month. They are focusing on their social media presence and public service announcements, Rangel said.
“We’re not trying to get a flock of people at one location,” Rangel said. “Our point this whole is if you do have questions, know that there’s somewhere you can come.”
Rangel also mentioned the committee is planning a virtual event in Spanish with community leaders and representatives from the Census Bureau.
The committee is also partnering with community leaders to speak on the importance of completing the census, Howell says. They released their first video on Friday, featuring George Faber, the recently retired director of fine arts for Tyler ISD.
“That’s what we’re trying to do, to let the leaders of our community, not just the politicians, but the trusted people get out there and say why it’s important to them,” Howell said. “And let everyone know that this impacts our community and it’s a community effort ... to make sure we are all counted.”
You can complete the census at www.2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 up until Sept. 30, at 11:59 p.m. CT.