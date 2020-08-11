On Tuesday evening, during a special session over the proposed 2021 budget, the Smith County Commissioners Court sent out a message to its citizens: “We are with you.”
The proposed budget for 2021 is focused on saving Smith County citizens money amid the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn, Smith County judge Nathaniel Moran said in his budget proposal.
This budget is significantly smaller than last year’s — a total estimated reduction of nearly $14.5 million — mostly in part due to cutting the property tax rate down a full penny. Instead of last year’s 34.5 cents per $100 of the value of the asset, the commissioners court has proposed a decrease to 33.5 cents.
“Without affecting the quality of services to our constituents, my goal in this budget is to continue building trust with our community by cutting our tax rate as much as possible to provide needed tax relief during a time when so many are facing economic hardships at home,” Moran’s proposal read.
The majority of incoming revenue for the county will come from property tax — 63%. But under the No-New-Revenue Rate, the county will not get income for the county’s current properties. It will only collect on new property developments.
“The budget is strong,” Moran said. “We are constantly evaluating and watching the numbers from the revenue streams to make our projections are accurate.”
Roughly 10 people attended the meeting, with three bringing concerns about the budget.
Tammy Humes asked the court about a commitment from the county to fix 10 roads in Chapel Hill during the previous year’s budget, seven of which are still unfixed.
“There’s one that is almost impassable for our buses to get our kids and get them to school, and we’re a week out from starting school,” Humes said.
Peter Milne, a tax attorney in Tyler, raised concerns over the property, sales, and liquor tax estimated incoming revenues. He believes that the county grossly overestimated those revenues, and asked for a reevaluation of the budget.
“Forecasting (the budget) is certainly something of an art,” Moran said in response. “We thought the COVID would really devastate our sales tax numbers … we were surprised at how much better we did than we anticipated.”
Community advocate Dalila Reynoso also spoke at the meeting, raising concerns that only 1% of the county’s budget was going to public services, while 20% — the largest expense the county has — was going toward the corrections and the jail.
“Ten years ago, we gave more to public service, and it seems like we have flipped,” Reynoso said. “I would just really like to know what is our priority?”
Reynoso also asked the court to consider publishing the budget in Spanish.
In the proposed budget, the county will be eliminating three currently unfilled positions to save money further. The fleet is also reducing its budget from $1.2 million to under $400,000. Other nonessentials projects, like building a new courthouse, have been indefinitely suspended.
“These are difficult economic times for so many, and the community needs to hear loud and clear that we stand with them during this time,’” Moran wrote.
The vote to approve the budget will take place during the Aug. 25 meeting at 9:30 a.m. in the Smith County Annex Building.