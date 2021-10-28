Expect to see several new businesses open in The Village at Cumberland Park outdoor shopping center in the coming months.
Thad Beckner, senior vice president for brokerage with The Retail Connection, said his company is working with a couple of Tex-Mex restaurants, a retailer that focuses on babies and toddlers and a fitness center to locate in Cumberland Park, at 8926 S. Broadway Ave.
While he declined to identify the businesses moving into the center at this time, buybuyBABY, a part of the Bed, Bath & Beyond family of companies, lists a current location at the address of the shopping center. No buybuyBABY store is located in the shopping center at this time although the center is home to a Bed, Bath & Beyond. BuybuyBABY sells a variety of products for babies and toddlers, including clothing, car seats, strollers and furniture.
Beckner said the unidentified baby store would likely open early next year, while the fitness center would likely open late this year or early next year.