A Tyler man was sentenced to life in prison by after a Smith County jury found him guilty of aggravated child sexual assault.
Reginald M. Wickware, 52, was sentenced Wednesday after prosecutors presented evidence that he sexually abused an 11 year-old girl in 2019.
During the trial, it was also found that Wickware had multiple convictions since the late 1980s.
He was previously convicted for nine felonies and 12 misdemeanors, according to a statement released by District Attorney Jacob Putman.
The jury deliberated for 15 minutes.