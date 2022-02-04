A Tyler man died Thursday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Van Zandt County, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sgt. Jean Dark.
Dark said a truck driven by Mickey A. Jones, 43, was traveling west on Texas 64 about 6.5 miles east of Canton "at an unsafe speed for the road and weather conditions" when Jones lost control and slid off the north side of the road and through a ditch before striking a tree.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by Pct. 4 Justice of the Peace Scott Shinn.