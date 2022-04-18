After being shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyler Junior College is bringing back its summer camp in June with a lineup that aims to cater to a variety of students.
“We are thrilled to offer our summer camps again, especially because the pandemic shut our camps down the last two summers. We feel like summer camps are a vibrant part of TJC’s vision of 'educating everyone – the path to a better world,'” said Brent Wallace, dean of continuing studies at Tyler Junior College.
Wallace said the main mission of the camp is to teach kids that learning can be done in a variety of ways, especially outside the classroom.
“We want kids and families to experience all that TJC has to offer to our community and that includes creative learning, exploring new ideas and participating in sports that promote physical activity within a team environment,” he said.
In comparison to the last camp provided two years ago, Wallace said this year the summer camp will come back stronger than ever.
“We have brought back many of our popular camps like video gaming, art, horsemanship, culinary plus many more. Some of our new topics include ballet and dance, building a computer, drawing and mixed media arts, comic book creation and more. For our athletic camps, our coaches are excited to again offer volleyball, soccer, tennis and baseball,” he said.
According to Wallace, the camp will consist of a lineup that includes over 50 offerings, all open for the whole community of East Texas.
Wallace said the main takeaway of the camp is to provide exposure, especially when it comes down to their future opportunities.
“We want to expose elementary, junior high and high school students to world-class educational opportunities at TJC at an early age,” he said. “We want students feeling comfortable not only coming to our campus, but seeing themselves here in the future. If we can instill a love of learning in kids, we have done our job.”
The summer camps range from $75 to around $200, and the only must-have is to meet the age requirement of 3 to 18 years old. Camps will start in June and continue through mid-August.
Parents interested in signing up their child also have the choice for a supervised lunch option, said Wallace. Most camps meet for a half a day, either in the morning or afternoon, and parents can also sign up their child for both sessions.
Those interested in athletic camps, which are run entirely by TJC coaching staff and players, will have options of baseball, soccer, tennis and volleyball camps.
For details or to register online for activity camps, you can go to tjcsummercamps.com. For information on TJC athletic camps, go to apacheathletics.com.