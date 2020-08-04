As schools across the nation struggle to shift their classes online and to navigate the unique challenges posed by distance learning amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Guide to Online Schools celebrates Tyler Junior College as one of the best online community colleges in the state.
Tyler Junior College is no. 2 on this year’s list -- released annually by Optimal, a leading education research publisher -- of community and junior colleges all across Texas.
The college has long been well-versed in offering a quality education to students unable to attend classes on campus, said Ken Craver, TJC’s director of distance education. Since the ‘80s, far before internet capabilities became widely available, the school has been recording video lessons and providing other opportunities for distance learning.
And so, even in a new era of education -- one that requires colleges to consider restructuring, and that has left TJC administration working all summer long to create the best mix of online, hybrid and face-to-face instruction -- Craver knows the school will give students the best opportunities possible, he said.
That's a belief made all the more real by TJC's newest accolade as one of the state's best online colleges, Craver said. The title proves "a real honor."
“We’re real happy to hear about that (ranking),” Craver said Tuesday afternoon. “It was an honor.”
The list of rankings, which extends all the way to the 25th top online college in the state and also names Kilgore College among its best, was calculated using a formula that includes online enrollment percentage, the number of online associate degrees offered and overall retention rate, a release from the college states.
But Craver says it’s really the ability of the faculty to forge quality relationships, no matter the distance between them and their students, that makes all the difference.
“Online learning, that’s a place where students can really get lost,” Craver said.
But he credits TJC with doing a “good job of training faculty” so they’re best prepared to work through any potential difficulties.
"We have a faculty that keeps in constant communication with students," Craver said. "They do a really quality job of giving them a positive online experience.”
And their new title as the No. 2 Best Online Community College in Texas serves testament to that.
TJC offers more than 30 online and hybrid degree options in a variety of fields, including business, criminal justice, economics, English, general studies, and more. Some programs are designed specifically for students hoping to enter the workforce, while others are geared toward university transfer.
“You can ask people at TJC, and the one word it all comes down to is family,” Craver said. “That’s really the atmosphere we’re trying to portray, whether you’re there with us or online. That’s really going to enhance success.”
A full list of the best online school rankings can be found at GuideToOnlineSchools.com/best-online-community-colleges/Texas.