I’m not sure if it will help ease the pain after 19 years, but Spring Hill High School baseball fans deserve to know the truth.
Charlie Zavalla had help when he hit that walk off home run back in 2001 to give his Tyler-based All Saints Episcopal School team a thrilling victory over the Panthers during the Tri-Cities Tournament in Lindale.
I covered the game for the Longview News-Journal, and to put it bluntly, Zavalla was a mess at the plate that day.
Until it counted the most.
With the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning, he struck out on three pitches. In the second, he took a called third strike with two men in scoring position.
In the fourth, with another man in scoring position, Zavalla whiffed on three pitches. Then, with the game tied at 7-7 in the bottom of the sixth, he took the dreaded “Golden Sombrero” and headed back to the dugout with his fourth strikeout of the game.
I realized early in my career I don’t just cover sports for a living. I cover people who play sports. With that in mind, I remember wishing someone would give Zavalla a hug, or maybe take away his cleats and bat so he wouldn’t risk having to step to the plate a fifth time.
Two innings later, Zavalla’s turn in the batting order came around again.
“We had blown fastballs by him all night long,” former Spring Hill Baseball Boach Rusty Robinett said when I called him recently. “I told our pitcher to throw him a changeup to set up the fastball, and he laid one in there belt high. I had wiped it from my memory until you called.”
Zavalla jumped on the first pitch — that changeup — and launched a majestic, game-winning home run over the left field wall.
“That’s just the sign of a great competitor,” said Robinett, who later sent a note to Zavalla congratulating him on the gutsy display. “A competitor always just wants one more chance, and unfortunately for us, we gave him that chance.”
I didn’t interview Zavalla after that game 19 years ago, but I wrote about him and recently found a copy of that column in the back of a filing cabinet at my office.
A couple of phone calls later, I had Zavalla’s number, and turns out he has a framed copy of the column — along with Robinett’s note — on the wall at his house.
“Your article showed me that regardless of past events, it’s how you come out of those and overcome those things that people truly remember,” he said. “I carried that throughout my life.”
Zavalla played a little college baseball after graduating from All Saints. He later served his country as a Marine, returned to college and graduated, got married, had kids and has settled into a job as a land surveyor. His two sons play sports. His daughter will be a member of the Southern Belles drill team at Tyler Legacy High School this year.
Zavalla didn’t hesitate when I asked him to think back and try to remember what was going on in his head as he strolled to the plate before that last at bat.
“I was thinking about my papaw, Thomas Eugene Stanger, who passed away in 1993. He was one of my biggest fans,” Zavalla said. “I remember saying ‘Papaw. I sure could use a little help right now.’”
So, there you have it. Charlie Zavalla didn’t need my sympathy that day.
All he needed was one more opportunity, a little change of pace and for a fan watching from the best seat in the house to step up to the plate with him.