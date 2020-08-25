The Smith County Commissioners Court addressed community concerns over the jail population and the county’s COVID-19 response on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
Dalila Reynoso, who speaks at every commissioners court meeting, has long called for the Smith County Jail to release low-level offenders arrested for drug possession, mental health issues and non-violent crimes. She believes this will significantly cut the burden on taxpayers for housing inmates as well as slow the spread of COVID-19 in the jail.
Roughly 20 to 25% of the jail’s population houses inmates with mental illness, Reynoso says, calling the jail a “nursing home and mental institution” that “criminalizes homelessness” and mental disabilities.
“The only difference is that we have them in cages instead of rooms, guarded by jailers instead of health care workers,” Reynoso said.
The jail currently has a population of 1,206, with 24 inmates testing positive for COVID-19. Another 179 inmates are quarantined, and 14 employees have also tested positive for the virus, according to a report by Chief John Shoemaker.
“That right there is a public safety issue because the jail staff has exposed their family and their community,” Reynoso said.
Shoemaker said that the jail is currently releasing those charged with non-violent misdemeanor offenses on personal recognizance bonds, which allows those arrested to leave the jail with no bail permitting they appear before the court on their scheduled date.
This, Shoemaker said, is helping control the jail population.
“It’s a really complicated issue,” Commissioner Jeff Warr, Precinct 1, said. “The citizens that are working every day and are … doing their jobs and getting to school get home and their house has been burglarized. They don’t want people out like that.”
The Texas Department of Corrections also has no pickups planned for moving prisoners to new jails, despite having 190 inmates ready to be moved. Complications from Hurricane Laura and tropical depression Marco have canceled any plans for prisoner transport, Shoemaker said.
Reynoso said that the average cost of housing one inmate is $69 from taxpayer money per day. Commissioner Terry Phillips of Precinct 3 corroborated that number, saying that taxpayers spend $71,000 a day housing the current jail population.
“I would agree, once again, with Ms. Reynoso that we have way too many people in jail,” Commissioner Terry Phillips, Precinct 3, said. “Especially low-level, non-violent. I wish there was something else to be done, but we’re not the body to do that.”
Dr. Jeffrey Levin also gave an update on COVID-19 cases within Smith County. As of Monday, Smith County had 558 active cases, bringing the total case count to 3,044 with recoveries at 2,444.
The commissioners and Levin also spoke at length about treatments for COVID-19. Bob Brewer, another regular at the commissioners court, has lobbied local officials to relax the mask mandate and bring attention to new drug treatments for COVID-19.
Levin explained that the only proven treatments currently approved by federal bodies are Remdesivir and steroids, but other drugs are “still undergoing clinical trials.”
“It is true that the decision to treat with a certain drug is a decision typically between the doctor and the patient, assuming that the patient is clearly informed about the risks and benefits of taking that drug,” Levin said.
Fire Marshal Jay Brooks also spoke to warn the public to “take extreme caution” over the next few days while burning. If the hurricanes and tropical storms don’t bring rain in the next few days, Brooks said, there may be a need to issue a burn ban.
“I’m praying for rain,” Brooks said. “If we get that rain, it will be much needed.”
The court also gave notice for pipe and utility installations requests on County Road 438, County Road 2116 and County Road 344.
The next court meeting will take place on Sept. 1 at 9:30 a.m. in the Smith County Annex Building. The court plans to vote on the adoption of the proposed budget for Smith County on Sept. 8.