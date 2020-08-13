An assembly line of volunteers, many of them members of Rotary Clubs from across East Texas, filled baggies with juice pouches, colorful fruit snacks, mandarin orange slices and whole-grain cheese crackers on Wednesday afternoon.
Once full, the packages would be boxed up and delivered, by the hundreds, to after-school programs across the region.
“Oftentimes, those meals in those snack bags, that’s going to be dinner,” Donna Spann, chief development officer of the East Texas Food Bank, said. “The children won’t have anything else to eat.”
The after-school snack pack program is one among countless services provided by the East Texas Food Bank, which has seen its demand skyrocket and its resources strained since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That makes the Wednesday donation of $17,000 by Rotary International District 5830, which encompasses Northeast Texas and Southeast Oklahoma, all the more valuable, Spann said.
“We’re very blessed that donations are still coming in and that people are getting fed,” she said.
One hundred percent of the donation will be used to bolster the warehouse grocery shelves that, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, had been well-stocked with thousands of canned items and other nonperishables that serve families in need across East Texas.
“We know that our warehouse has always been packed, and now, it’s nearly bare,” Spann said. “It’s slowly getting better, but you can still see right through the shelves all the way to the opposite wall.”
Over nine million meals have been served to about 45,000 families since mid-March, a figure up 30% from a typical year, said Dennis Cullinane, ETFB CEO.
He credits the increased demand to the numerous furloughs and layoffs that came as a result of the pandemic.
“The food insecurity rate in East Texas has exploded during the pandemic,” Cullinane said. “And we foresee this as a lingering crisis as our economy recovers. According to projections from Feeding America, we’re anticipating about one in four East Texans, including one in three children, to be at risk of hunger.”
And so he is especially thankful that the Rotary Foundation thought of East Texas Food Bank when making their donation.
“We couldn’t effectively achieve our mission of fighting hunger and feeding hope without support from the community,” Cullinane continued. “We are so grateful to the Rotary Foundation and all the Rotarians who joined the fight against hunger.”