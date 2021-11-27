Tyler's largest employers reported improved financial results compared with a year ago in recent quarterly updates, as the country continues to recover from the effects of COVID-19.
• Meat processor Sanderson Farms reported sales of $1.35 billion, up from $957 million in the third quarter of 2020. Net income was almost $165 million, or $7.38 per share, up from about $350 million or $1.48 a year ago. The company employed close to 1,700 people locally as of 2019, according to the latest data available.
“Our financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 reflect significantly improved demand and prices for products sold to food service customers, continued strong demand for products sold to retail grocery store customers, reduced volumes due to planned egg set reductions that we implemented during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, and higher costs of feed grains,” Sanderson Farms Chairman and CEO Joe F. Sanderson Jr. said in a prepared statement. “Our results also reflect superior execution in all areas of our business, including live production, processing and sales. We benefitted from improved market conditions for the products we sell to food service customers due to the phased reopening of more food service establishments across the nation.
"While food service customer demand has improved with more people dining out, consumers also continue to prepare meals at home. As a result, demand for the products we sell to retail grocery store customers remained strong throughout the quarter."
• Revenues, income and bookings are up at Trane Technologies compared with a year ago. Third quarter revenues were $3.7 billion, up 6 percent from about $3.5 billion a year ago. Income was almost $409 million, compared with about $405 million a year ago, and $1.68 per share and $1.64 per share. Bookings grew 22 percent to $4.3 billion.
“Customer demand for our innovative, climate control products and services continues to grow. In the third quarter, our global team delivered another quarter of robust bookings growth and record backlog, reaffirming our outlook for 2021 and strengthening our view into 2022,” Trane Technologies CEO Dave Regnery said in a prepared statement. “I am proud of the work our team is doing to meet customer needs while managing significant headwinds from persistent material inflation and tight supply chain dynamics.
Trane employs about 1,300 people locally.
• Retail giant Walmart, which employs more than 1,200 people in the Tyler area, reported quarterly income of more than $3.1 billion and $1.11 per share, down from $5.14 billion and $1.80 per share a year ago. Quarterly revenues were almost $141 billion, an approximately 4.3% increase.
“Our momentum continues with strong sales and profit growth globally. Our omnichannel focus is pushing digital penetration to record levels. We gained market share in grocery in the U.S., and more customers and members are returning to our stores and clubs around the world. Looking ahead, we have the people, the products, and the prices to deliver a great holiday season for our customers and members," said Doug McMillon, Walmart's president and CEO.
• Altice, parent company of Suddenlink, reported revenue of almost $2.6 billion, up from about $2.4 billion a year earlier. Net income was close to $271 million, compared with loss of about $2.7 million a year earlier. Earnings per share were 59 cents, compared with a loss of 1 cent a year ago.
• Target, which operates a distribution center that employs close to 700 people in the area, reported sales of about $25.3 billion, up from about $22 billion a year ago. Net earnings were almost $1.5 billion, compared with about $1 billion a year ago, with earnings per share of $3.04, up 51.6 percent from $2.01 in 2020.
• Centene, a Medicaid managed care organization, reported revenues were up 11 percent from a year ago to $32.4 billion, with net earnings of $584 million, an increase from earnings a year ago of $568 million. Earnings per share were $3.07. A year ago they were $2.02.
• Delek, which operates a refinery that employs about 300 people in the area, reported improved third quarter results, with net income of $18.1 million, or 24 cents per share, compared to an $88 million loss, or a loss of $1.20 per share, a year earlier. Net revenues were almost $3 billion, up from about $2.1 billion a year ago.