Pollard Theater Center will pay tribute to the armed forces who served during World War I with its performance of “All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914.”
The show, which opened Thursday and continues through the weekend at Pollard United Methodist Church in Tyler, is a true story that recounts a moment in history when Allied and German soldiers laid down their arms to celebrate Christmas together. The play weaves together firsthand accounts by 30 World War I soldiers with music, including patriotic tunes, trench songs and Christmas carols.
“During the latter part of the first World War, as the Allies and the Germans were at each other in trenches … the men decided they were going to call a truce and they did on Christmas Day,” co-Director Arnold Sherman said. “They literally took the chance and got up out of their trenches and started communicating – showing each other’s pictures and singing songs. Somebody found a soccer ball and they played a soccer game.”
Sherman added, “They literally celebrated the whole day together and found out that they had so much in common and just became human beings instead of people shooting at each other.”
"All Is Calm" is told mostly through song.
“First they start singing camp songs and patriotic songs,” Sherman said. “The Germans started singing and the Allies figured, ‘hey, we can do that, too.’ So they sang back and forth to each other.”
The show features 10 male performers, including two 15-year-olds and older adults.
“They play various parts and it just kind of flips back and forth,” Sherman said. “Sometimes they’re Germans, sometimes they’re British and sometimes they’re French.”
Sherman, who also is director of Music and Fine Arts at Pollard United Methodist Church, said the audience will recognize a lot of the music from the show.
“They’ll recognize some of the camp songs and some of the patriotic songs. Of course, they’re British patriotic songs because the Americans weren’t in the war yet,” he said. “They’ll recognize some of the German tunes as well and there are a bunch of Christmas carols.”
Songs include “It’s a Long Way to Tipperary,” “Pack Up Your Troubles in Your Old Kit Bag,” “God Save the King,” “O Tannenbaum” (“Oh Christmas Tree”), “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “We Wish You a Merry Christmas,” “The First Noel” and “Good King Wenceslas.”
“One of the most dramatic parts of the show is when they all get together and they’re singing ‘Silent Night’ and at one point they’re singing it simultaneously in three languages -- French, German and English,” Sherman said. “One of the soldiers sings ‘O Holy Night’ but sings it in the original French.”
In addition to the music, Sherman said the show includes heartwarming citations.
“The citation is a letter or clipping from a newspaper article or a quote from a famous person in between the music numbers that kind of focuses where they are or what they’re going through,” he said. “They’re quotes from personal letters and that’s real poignant, real dramatic and very touching.”
Over the years, Pollard United Methodist Church has presented a variety of plays and musicals but this is the first time performing “All Is Calm.”
“I saw a video of it and I was just mesmerized,” Sherman said. “So, we decided to do it … and we’ve been at it since early October.”
Sherman said now is the perfect time to present the show, since the truce happened on Christmas Day.
“That makes it very timely for this part of the year and the fact that they celebrated Christmas together in the middle of a war and literally stopped shooting at each other,” he said. “It’s at a time when we strive to pay even more attention to peace on earth and that’s very much the theme of this show.”