Newsweek magazine named CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler to their "Best Maternity Care Hospitals" list for the nation.
“We’re very proud of our mother-baby and labor-and-delivery teams who are always working so hard to make sure our maternity care meets the highest standards by providing compassionate, faith-based care to this region for more than 80 years,” said Jason Proctor, president of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospitals in Tyler and South Tyler.
Newsweek recognized facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families. The magazine has run a "Best Health Care" series with data from a 2019 Leapfrog hospital survey partnership.
Dr. Paul Fanning is the chief of obstetrics and gynecology at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. He said the staff has always recognized how critical it is to provide the best care possible for families as they bring a new life into the world.
“This recognition acknowledges that (the hospital) has been a critical part of so many families’ journeys,” said Fanning. “We have a history of going above and beyond to care for our community’s mothers and their children.”
In explaining the award, Nancy Cooper, global editor in chief of Newsweek said, "Best Maternity Care Hospitals showcases an elite group of hospitals from across the country. These facilities stand out for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities with Newsweek’s readership.”
Cooper said hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met the Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler was one of fewer than 250 to receive the prestigious accolade. The full list of recipients appeared in the July 24 edition of Newsweek, which is also online in addition to the magazine.