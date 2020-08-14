If you dial Providence Park Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing between the hours of 5 and 7 p.m. on any given weeknight, John Goodman will be the man to take your call.
With a warm and courteous disposition, he’ll say hello, and ask how he might help you.
Polite, efficient and to-the-point, he sounds like a natural.
He’s only been working this particular job for about two weeks, though.
And he’s not in it for the money.
He’s in it so that, for a few minutes before and after each shift, he has the chance to see his beloved wife, Patsy, and maybe hold her hand, even if only for a little while.
“She is precious to me,” Goodman said. “Taking this job is absolutely the least I could do to make sure she understands how loved she is, how precious she is, and that whatever it takes, I’ll do it.”
Until his hiring as a receptionist, he hadn’t seen his wife since March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced long-term care facilities to bar all visitors and shut their doors to anyone not considered essential.
He was used to seeing her every day.
The couple had been married for 27 years, and, until 2018, led an adventurous life. Patsy was a surgical nurse who spent well over a decade working with CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances before she took a job that allowed for lots of travel.
When Goodman was diagnosed with cancer, that all changed.
“Before all of this started, I had Stage 4 prostate cancer, and Patsy decided that if she was going to be there to take care of me, she would have surgery to take care of her mitral valve prolapse,” Goodman explained. “All of this was to protect me, so that she would be there for me with my cancer. But I got over it, and of course, she did not.”
One hour after her mitral valve surgery, Patsy had a heart attack. Three days later, she had a stroke. Another heart attack soon followed. Then, a second stroke -- this one massive.
“She went to ContinueCARE Hospital,” Goodman said. “She was in a coma for about three weeks."
While Patsy lay in the hospital, Goodman researched, visited and evaluated as many long-term care facilities as he could find.
“I went out to look and determine which I thought she would get the best care in,” he said. “I made a good choice."
From that point forward, he said, he was with her every day until COVID-19 hit.
She was actually returning to Providence from another hospital stay when Gov. Greg Abbott first prohibited visitors.
“Instead of being able to go to her room with her, I was stopped at the door,” Goodman said. “Of course, I was kept from her from that point forward.”
But he wasn’t going to let anything, not even an executive order, stop him.
“(Goodman) has struggled with not being able to see his wife,” said Providence Park Administrator Heather Moore. “And he has been very vocal about that ... Because of her condition, it’s been really hard for him.”
Patsy is unable to use the right side of her body and no longer speaks owing to the numerous health complications she’s faced.
“Of course, because of her strokes, she’s unable to put things together well,” Goodman said. “She doesn’t know what coronavirus is.”
So even when Goodman tried the usual tricks, like visiting her outside the window, she didn’t respond very well.
“I believe she felt abandoned,” he explained. “She got to the point where she wouldn’t even look toward the window when I was talking.”
He had to think bigger.
“He’s been trying everything,” Moore acknowledged. “And the longer (the virus) went on, the more persistent he became.”
Goodman thought he’d volunteer: “I said, ‘I’ll do laundry, I’ll do anything you need me to do.'”
But Goodman’s offers to mop floors or help keep things clean, well, they didn’t pan out -- volunteers aren’t considered essential.
“I was telling him he couldn’t be a volunteer,” Moore said. “Then, he kind of went under his breath, ‘Well I guess I need a job. Do you have any jobs?’ I realized he was very serious.”
When the receptionist position opened up a few weeks later, Moore urged him to fill out an application.
“I filled it out right away,” Goodman said. “ I went through all the testing and they made a receptionist out of me on a part-time basis. That allows me a few minutes to be with Patsy in person.”
Goodman now works evenings and two eight-hour shifts every weekend, filling in whenever else is needed.
Moore said she couldn’t be happier with how things have worked out.
“He is just fantastic,” she said. “He’s friendly, he’s very welcoming, and he’s done a fantastic job answering the phones. It’s not easy. He monitors the doors and makes sure that everyone who comes through is essential, that they’re screened for symptoms. It’s a very important job, and he’s done well.”
Moore always knew he would.
Since Patsy first came to Providence two years ago, Goodman has always been very involved in the community there, she said.
“He’s always been very intentional to know staff and to know who’s been caring for his wife,” Moore said. “He loves to cook, and when we have chili contests or anything like that, he’s always the first in line.”
She says his spirit is “contagious,” not only with staff, but with the residents, too. He raises morale, and his presence has been “so good,” for his wife
“Patsy can tell that he’s there,” she said. “She has a hard time communicating, but you can tell by her disposition. He’s so warm and kind. It’s just outstanding to witness that amount of love and to see that he’s helping take care of her.”
As for Goodman, he says it’s the least he can do.
“She sacrificed herself for me in the first place,” he said. “She would not have had that surgery had it not been that she felt ... she probably would not be able to take care of me through my ordeal without it. She actually sacrificed herself for me. So I said, ‘Boy, that’s the least I can do is try.’”
For his wife, he'd do it all again.