Amid a summer with little precipitation and triple-digit temperatures, ranchers are worried about how the conditions will threaten their livestock in the coming months.
After weeks of increasingly hot weather, the East Texas area will see another 100-plus degree weekend, with Saturday's high expected to reach at least 103.
The U.S. Drought Monitor shows Smith County is currently experiencing a moderate drought, affecting water levels and dryland crops with an increased risk of wildfires. It has prompted several East Texas counties to issue burn bans this week, including neighboring Cherokee County.
Local ranchers say these conditions put not only their livestock in danger but also their sustainability.
“People living within the city limits continue to see green grass because of water sprinklers,” said Scott Herod, ranch owner and president of Cut Beef. “They’re not realizing how severe of a drought we’re in and the impact that it’s having on the health of our animals, livestock and even beyond that.”
Herod’s ranch is based in Tyler and distributes meat to Cut Beef and other partners. He also raises chickens, pigs and lamb, which are also affected by the drought though less significantly.
East Texas ranchers like Herod have experienced these situations in previous years, like the 2011 drought. That year was the driest ever for Texas, with an average of only 14.8 inches of rain, according to NPR. Although it's not to that level yet, they're still keeping a close eye on their livestock and ensuring they have the necessary resources to adapt and survive.
Herod said even though ranchers expected drastic dry heat, they never thought temperatures were going to reach these levels.
“The difference between this year and previous years is that we went from already warm in the mid-80s to a severe dry heat that damages our soils,” Herod said.
Proactive measures
Yates Family Farms in Longview is one of the farms that has turned to giving their cattle fresh water, which could cause economical problems when their next bill arrives at their door.
“Ponds are just so low and the water has gotten stagnant and dirty, so we’ve switched to giving our cattle fresh water instead of them naturally drinking from ponds,” said Eric Yates, owner of Yates Family Farms.
Yates is also adding another watering pond to help his cattle stay healthy through the summer months.
Creating shaded areas, increasing the amplitude of fields and making concerted efforts to keep cattle hydrated are some of the things Herod and his staff have done during the last couple weeks in response to the weather.
Herod said he has seen cattle wade out into the water, something that is not of the animal’s natural desire. He also said he has seen lots of cattle seeking refuge under tree shades to get out of the direct sun.
Yates and his ranch have also been proactive knowing their pastures might be jeopardized in the winter months if they don't take care of them now. The ranch has started to do rotational grazing, which consists of moving the cattle to certain areas of pastures that haven't been used yet in order to give a break to the ones already used.
Rotational grazing not only helps the pastures regenerate but it also provides cattle with the opportunity to find nutrients when feeding from new grass.
“Cows rather eat short tender grass rather than tall and tougher grass,” Yates said. “Having rotational grazing gives us an opportunity for them to graze taller grass and utilize all the available forage we have in our ranch.”
Yates blames the dry winter that was experienced in the area a couple of months ago for not allowing summer grass to grow properly in some portions of the pastures at his farm.
“Our winter pasture and early spring pastures really didn’t have enough rain relative to what we normally get, so it is just continually setting us back,” Yates said.
Increasing the amplitude is another important factor that has relieved his livestock since it gives them a larger space to breathe and not feel asphyxiated.
“Think about it as if you’re the only human standing in line to purchase a movie ticket and it is 100 degrees, it certainly feels very different if it is also 100 degrees but with 100 people in line,” Yates said.
Economic impacts
It's not just the weather affecting ranches; record-high inflation crippling the U.S. is hitting them too.
Shaniqua Davis, agriculture and natural resources extension agent for Gregg County, said she expects ranchers and farmers to see a decrease in their profits, especially since they have to deal with soil management and hay production.
“There is definitely going to be an economical impact due to the inflation from fertilizer and herbicides,” Davis said. “We’re not going to have as much hay as in previous years and that will lead to seeking out-of-state hay, which could be more expensive."
Herod said for his ranch, hay costs have significantly increased. Last year, the ranch had budgeted $50 per hay bale. This year, they budgeted $75 but are spending between $85 and $90 for a bale of hay.
“We are very concerned if we’re going to be able to produce the amount of hay that will get us through the winter,” Herod said.
Yates' farm is also experiencing minimal amounts of hay production, causing the farm to be 50% behind in production at the moment.
At this point in the year, his farm has only put up about three quarters of a bale per cow. He said in order for his farm to battle through the winter, they should have at least two bales per cow put together by now, with three being the ideal number.
To address this problem, Yates is looking at the possibility of bringing out-of-state hay to his farm, which would cause a remarkable negative impact on the farm’s budget.
“We’re looking at anywhere from $250 to $350 a ton for getting outside hay delivered here,” he said. “If it was us producing the hay, it would cost us about $100, so production costs are going to be significantly higher this fall than previous years."
Finding labor is another challenge ranchers and farmers are facing due to the new hours in which cows are scheduled to be worked out. Herod said the extreme heat means early mornings and late nights of work, since this is when weather conditions are most suitable for cattle.
With weather conditions expected to reach higher temperatures in the coming weeks, both Herod and Yates said local ranchers and farmers should brace themselves for the worst and be meticulous about every resource their cattle need if they want to avoid the worst.