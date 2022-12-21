Blue Santa Claus, the Grinch, numerous volunteers, and law enforcement officers from different areas put on their blue Santa hats and tagged along with local families for the annual Blue Santa shopping spree.
On Tuesday evening, families gathered inside the Walmart Supercenter on Troup Highway in Tyler with excitement for their children who were going to receive the opportunity to shop for their favorite toys or necessities they’ve been wanting.
Blue Santa in Tyler was spearheaded by several Tyler Police Officers in 2007. Since then, the Tyler Patrolman's Association has built relations with families from the East Texas area.
This year about 350 children were given a $100 Walmart gift card and paired with a law enforcement officer to shop for anything they wanted for Christmas, according to Tyler Police Department Sgt. Chuck Boyce.
Tyler resident Yesenia Rodriguez tagged along with her 4-year old Belen who filled the shopping cart with "Encanto" and "Moana" Disney toys.
Rodriguez said the event is helping her out during the holidays, especially with items she’s not able to afford.
“It helps out because she gets to pick things she wants that usually we’re not able to buy for her,” she said. “This is such a sweet gesture they do to help out families. We’ve very grateful and this makes us feel special and loved.”
According to Boyce, families are chosen by officers throughout the year and the officers aim to help out families who need it.
Boyce said the funds are raised by the community, which helps make the event happen and sponsors families. He encourages others to come and take part in the event each year.
“This is a community event, not just a police event,” he said. “It's the community that makes this happen ... We encourage any and everybody to reach out to us. Come help us shop with these kids because in the years to come, it's going to continue to grow, there is not going to be enough of us to help, so we need the community to come be part of this Hallmark channel because that's what it is; it's like a Hallmark movie.”
He said the event is an eye-opener for volunteers and always sets a new mindset for those who witness it.
“You leave here with a whole different perspective. You’re kind of pumped up and enjoying life, you realize you don’t have it as bad as you think you do,” Boyce said.
Boyce has been part of the event for 12 to 13 years, and said his “ultimate goal and prayer” is for a recipient of the Blue Santa program to pursue a Tyler Police Department career before he retires.
The program raised over $50,000 this year, according to Boyce.