On the second Saturday of every month, Downtown Tyler celebrates Hit the Bricks.
For the month of January, Hit the Bricks will be partially online with all restaurants and stores reopened to the public. Follow Downtown Tyler and Hit the Bricks on Facebook for updates and more information. Parking is free in the garage and at the meters. Learn more at www.VisitTyler.com.
Activities
Experience the range of works of East Texas’s talented local artists in Gallery Main Street’s new exhibit, Alley to Gallery. This exhibit features gallery-style works from artists who have contributed to Downtown Tyler’s Art Alley mural project. Visit the exhibit in person at Gallery Main Street in the Plaza Tower Atrium or online at DowntownTyler.org. All art is available for purchase. Gallery is open to the public from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Take a virtual tour of the Goodman LeGrand House and Museum while listening to the audio tour from our Roses and Weeds podcast. Museum open for visitors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Capacity limit of 5 visitors at a time.
Visit Discovery Science Place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The tickets are: Adults, $10, child/student $8, and senior (65+), $6. Capacity limit is 75. Masks are required.
Music
Join Liberty Hall on Facebook Live for January’s installment of Liberty Live: Concerts from the Couch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This month’s lineup: 11 a.m.: Dominique Polanco & Hannah Howard, noon: The Kirbys, Covenant Olatunde at ETX Brewing Co. from 8 to 10 p.m.
Downtown has a variety of restaurants and shopping stores. For a full list, hours of operation, address and contact information, visit DowntownTyler.org.
Hit the Bricks is held rain or shine, cold or hot and even amid pandemics. Help us support our local Downtown businesses during this time.
For more information, visit the event on Facebook or download the FREE app “EGuide Tyler TX.”