On Sunday afternoon, over 60 young girls and their parents filled the Rose Garden Center to unite together before participating in the first-ever Hispanic float, Viva La Rosa, at the 2022 Texas Rose Festival Parade.

The girls, referred to as ‘quinceañeras,’ will be participating in the festival parade this year and all came together in one room for the first time before the historic Tyler event.

With a goal to continue making special memories for the girls and the families, Ginger Young, mother of the Texas Rose Festival princess, put together the event with help of committee and local Hispanic-owned businesses.

Girls learned more about the vision for the parade, received a gift bag from Texas Rose Festival Princess Olivia Bristol Young, Queen Molly Louise Berry, and the Rose Growers Hadley Hills Brewer, tour of the Rose Museum which tickets were sponsored by Young, coronation tickets, also sponsored by Young, and most importantly also a chance to network and interact with each other while enjoying snacks.

Young mentioned the event was inspired by Rose Sunday and wanted to bring a similar event to the girls.

“It's very similar to what the Tyler court does when we do Rose Sunday. It's in the same building, it's super special. They have treats and we get to go through the museum. The purpose of this was I wanted people to see the museum if they haven't, they need the logistics about the event and just to thank everyone for being part of history because that's getting ready to happen – it's history,” she said.

Parents emphasized the appreciation of the opportunity to take part of history in the making and were filled with gratitude to see it coming to life.

“Thank you for sharing this special moment with all of our young ladies. Thank you for sponsoring and paying our tickets for the coronation and simply for the opportunity. It’s about embracing new opportunities and now our princesses know they too can be part of this beautiful tradition. Thank you for opening doors and for empowering the dreams of so many," said Vickie Murrilo, mother of quinceanera participant.

"As a young girl myself I never even imagined or felt this to be in our reach and now you all involved are helping to open a way for many young sweet ladies from many different backgrounds and countries to believe and to know anything is truly possible," she added.

As the event nears, the float committee its wrapping up final touches for the float. Attendees of this year's parade can expect over 60 quinceanera girls to participate, another float with representation of Latin countries, mariachi bands, Aztec dancers, Tejano band Grupo Rigido, folkloric dancers and more.

“I’m excited to see all of our hard work come into fruition and just enjoy it. We’re at a point where we've done the planning, we’ve done the work and we can sit back and enjoy what we planned,” said Young.

Local Hispanic-owned businesses who helped with sponsoring the event were Josselyn’s Events, Pixie Dust cotton candy bar, Jewelev and Almitas Bon Bon’s & More.