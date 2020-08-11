When Dr. Jeffrey Levin first came to UT Tyler’s occupational lung clinic back in ’88, he thought he’d spend a month there, “just to see what it was like.”
Thirty-two years later, the senior vice president for academic affairs and provost of the University of Texas Health Science Center at Tyler sat in a tidy, air-conditioned office on campus and chuckled when he said he guessed he liked what he saw.
“I became very interested in what they had here (in Tyler), and they became very interested in the person who was trained in this specialty,” Levin explained on a sunny Thursday afternoon, readying himself for retirement from the place that was meant to be only a pit-stop, but had instead offered him a long and fulfilling career.
“It was really a bit by happenstance that we ended up here,” he admitted. “My wife had spent a few of her early years here in Tyler, and we wanted to come back to Texas…”
He then painted the picture of his life up to that point, glad to have a few moments to reflect on where he’d come from.
Levin was born in Brownsville, he said, and lived in around the state of Texas for much of his life – sometimes in Mexico, as when his father and oldest brother were simultaneously pursuing their own degrees from an international medical school – other times in San Antonio, where he attended med school himself.
But his journey didn’t end at the state’s borders, and he spent time training in an internal medicine specialty at the University of Missouri.
There, he said, “your paths cross people and you discover interests you may not have ever been aware of.”
“I eventually found myself deciding I was going to pursue training beyond internal medicine in a field called preventive medicine and occupational medicine,” Levin said. “Up to that point, I had no earthly clue what that was about.”
He was interested in environmental issues, he said, “but not in any very structured sort of way.”
“The place – maybe by serendipity, maybe by divine providence – that I ended up going to train, my chairman and program director…was very interested in occupational lung disease,” Levin said. “In particular, he had spent a number of years at the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York and that was a very important center for looking at asbestos-related lung disease.”
As it would turn out, Tyler itself “had a fairly interesting history in the world of asbestos,” Levin said.
A large plant here had been dedicated to the manufacture of asbestos pipe insulation materials, and so Levin quickly immersed himself in research and in work that would eventually lead that small occupational lung clinic to become a “much bigger enterprise” that delivered medical services, was engaged in ongoing research, and developed training programs for specialists in the discipline, as well.
“Occupational medicine became a passion,” Levin said.
And time has certainly proven his friend in that regard.
A slew of diplomas, plaques, trophies and honors – evidence of the decades’ worth of hard work, research and devotion to his mission as a physician and specialist – stand on a shelf behind him, alluding to his numerous accomplishments in the field.
He has a long list of titles – medical director of the Texas Institute of Occupational Safety and Health, Local Health Authority for Smith County, and designated “Responsible Official” for the Public Health Laboratory of East Texas – also serves on the board of directors for the American Board of Preventive Medicine, and is past president of the Texas Occupational Medical Association.
Most recently, he was named co-recipient of the W.T. “Doc” Ballard Award for excellence in public health, which is, according to NET Health, “their highest accolade for outstanding service” in public health contributions.
Levin received the award owing to his efforts to raise awareness and ensure public health and safety amid the pandemic, as he served as the spokesman of health information in Smith County.
In the early stages of the pandemic, he connected with the CDC in order to transform the lab to a COVID-19 testing center for patients across East Texas.
And in the time since, he’s continued work “to ensure that the lab prioritized testing procedures so that medical professionals, first responders, and vulnerable patients could obtain accurate results.”
Some have even given him the honorary title “Dr. Fauci of East Texas” for his efforts.
That’s something Levin considers “a great honor”— one, he said, that certainly overstates his contributions here in Texas, at least by his account of things.
But he also humbly admits that it, if anything, serves as testament to his dedication to science, to basing decisions in peer-reviewed evidence, to having a cautious approach and to always doing the honest thing.
“I’m a big believer in making statements based on evidence,” Levin said. “Evidence, to me, is not something I heard about, right? Evidence, to me, is peer-reviewed information that has withstood the test of expert eyes – not just one set of expert eyes and not one set of eyes from a particular political position – but a set of scientific, expert eyes where everybody agrees that the information is scientifically valid and constitutes best evidence.”
And Levin proves a man who practices what he preaches, so to say.
As he spoke, he quietly set an example for those around him: He wore his protective mask without adjusting or fiddling it even once, opted for the stairs when traveling in a group, and chose the elevator when he was able to board alone, showing his commitment to social distancing protocols.
And even on the stairs, he had one hand on the guard rail at all times.
“You know,” he said, to no one in particular. “At DuPont, it was a safety infraction if you walked down the stairs without your hand on the rail…three strikes and you’re out. They were the first ones to promote ‘safety first.’”
In his actions and in his words, Levin said he’s been proud to promote a “good, safe environment” for workers.
“Protecting and promoting their safety and health, that’s my first passion.”
“I do feel over the last three decades that I have brought light on that in this community, and this region and maybe even in Texas, a little bit,” he said. “If I’ve brought attention to, and some focus and interest in resourcing for that, whether it’s to this university, this campus, this community or this state, then I think I have personally accomplished a whole lot.”
And through it all, he’s remained steadfastly devoted to two things he credits with success: teamwork and service.
“No single person accomplishes much of anything on their own,” Levin said. “And so this is my opportunity to give a shout-out to my family, who quite frankly, have kept me very honest. And, of course, there are many people here – it’s not been a one-person job.”
While Levin said there are many things he’ll miss when he retires, namely the people and relationships he’s been able to forge through his work, he is excited for what comes next – even if only a little.
“You should probably talk to my wife and my family,” Levin joked. “What they’ll tell you is I have no other interests and all I’ve done is work my entire life. Probably part of (my retirement) will be an effort to prove them wrong…that I can develop other interests.”