Residents who live in the area of East Erwin Street and North Center Avenue heard what sounded like a bomb exploding around 7:35 Friday evening before they ran outside to see a residence in the 400 block “totally engulfed in flames.”
The bright red flames, sky high and so intense that their heat could be felt from several hundred feet away, were quickly knocked down by the Tyler Fire Department, who called the control time about 8:22 p.m.
But in the nearly 50 minutes between the fire’s ignition and its extinguishing, emergency lights flashed through the night sky, with sirens blaring, as announcements warned nearby residents to evacuate the area and to keep the perimeter clear.
The warnings did not stop dozens from gathering on surrounding sidewalks to document the event via cellphone and camera, with neighbors huddling together and recounting what they saw and heard just moments before the flames.
“It sounded like a bomb went off,” Lauren Good, who lives just around the corner from the fire, said. “We started running and we called 911. The flames were just rolling.”
Initial dispatch notes described the house as abandoned, but Tyler Fire Marshal Paul Findley said those reports were not yet confirmed. He did, however, verify that there were no known injuries around 8:30 p.m.
With thick smoke rolling through downtown Tyler, Findley remarked on the impressive efforts of first responders, who were able to contain the fire to the residence and ensure it did not spread down the block and into a neighboring auto dealership.
As for the cause, it was far too early to name any specifics, Findley said, though he did say that loud explosions “are not necessarily unusual in a structure fire.”
“A lot of times, electrical transformers in and around the area can make a loud noise,” Findley said. “But I don’t know that that’s what it is. Tires, propane canisters, other things that are common in residential structures can certainly make loud noises.”
UT Health EMS and Tyler Police also responded. Investigators and firefighters would remain on scene to determine the cause and ensure no flames reignited.