Members of the Democratic Party and the Commissioners Court clashed over the decision to appoint Constable Bobby Garmon to the Precinct 1 constable vacancy caused by Henry Jackson’s death.
The appointment came after an executive session during Tuesday's Commissioners Court, and is effectively immediately.
“We the people of Precinct 1 are tired of being ignored, and we know our rights,” Jamie Mims, wife of previous constable candidate Willie Mims and Precinct 1 chair, said. “We all ask that you finally listen to us and finally take us seriously.”
Garmon was appointed to the position of interim Precinct 1 constable by the 7th District Court in Dec. 2017, after Jackson plead guilty to four counts of federal tax evasion.
With Jackson’s death, the position of constable officially became “vacant,” allowing the court to appoint someone to the position.
"(These are) different types of vacancies and you can understand why," Moran said. "A party has the ability to appoint for a vacancy on the ballot in their party. When it comes to election officials, this body (commissioners court) is the one that actually fills those vacancies."
The decision to appoint Garmon to the position passed unanimously, with Commissioner Jeff Warr pointing out that with roughly 120 days left in the year, there would have to be a “change of office.”
“I appreciate Bobby’s willingness to always step up and serve this community,” Warr said.
Under the Democratic Party’s bylaws, the five chairs of the Democratic Party in Precinct 1 were required to meet after Jackson’s death to recommend a person to the court fill the seat.
The Smith County Democratic Committee recommended that Curtis Traylor, the Precinct 1 constable-elect, be appointed to the position, Moran said. But because Traylor has not lived in Smith County for six consecutive months, he was made ineligible to be appointed to this position.
“Even if it were this body’s desire to appoint Mr. Traylor to that position, it would be not permitted under Texas Election Code,” Moran said.
Traylor will still take office in January 2021.
Contentions over this year’s Precinct 1 race bled into the courtroom.
Garmon filed the initial petition to remove Mims from the ballot, citing a lack of eligible signatures on his filing paperwork to run for the office. After several lengthy court battles and a petition to the court by Garmon, Mims’ ineligibility to run was confirmed on Aug. 31 when the Texas Supreme Court decided to not hear his petition.
DeAnn Fox, a chair for Precinct 75, spoke during the court’s public comment section about how she feels the process has been unfair to the Mims family.
"So Bobby, I'll be very honest with you why we don't like you," Foxx said. "You have cost the Mims family thousands and thousands of dollars — retirements, education funds — all because you can't stand the thought of losing."
Fox also claimed that the court was “the ugly belly of politics” for its alleged indifference to the Mims family.
Members of the Democratic Party protested outside the court today, holding signs in support of Willie Mims, a previous candidate for the constableship.
"We absolutely want the commissioner's court to know that we are supporting Willie Mimis for constable because he absolutely won the first race," Misti Rusk, chair for Precinct 54, said. "Regardless of all these complications and excuses ... we still feel that the voters should rule."
Rusk, who is not a registered voter for Precinct 1, said that the fault for his ineligibility does not lie with Mims, but with Democratic Chairman Michael Tolbert for not checking the requirements.
"I think the voters have overwhelmingly decided they do not want Bobby Garmon in this position," Rusk said. "I think that they're (the court) are going to honor what the voters have said, or they're not."