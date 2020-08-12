Tyler City Manager Edward Broussard proposed a $202 million budget at Wednesday’s City Council meeting — a 3% spending decrease from last year — citing economic hardships citizens are enduring amid the pandemic and the resulting economic downturn.
“In my two decades of being in municipal governments, this has been one of the most difficult years I’ve seen in budget administration and development,” Broussard said.
COVID-19 had taken a toll on the budgetary resources for the 2020 year, Broussard explained. In March, the city experienced a 7.64% decline in sales tax — which makes up 42% of the city’s general revenue — as stay-at-home orders were enacted by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The decrease in tourism and conventions has been another hit to Tyler’s revenue streams.
“We expected a loss of hotel hospitality tax revenue this fiscal year equated to over $1.2 million dollars,” Broussard said. “We’re uncertain what the actual recovery looks like for our hotel industry.”
Of Tyler’s budget funds, 38 streams of revenue are seeing “unforeseen and difficult contractions,” Broussard said.
The proposed budget asks the city council to implement a No-New-Revenue property tax, keeping the rate at 25.9 cents, a .09 cent decrease from the prior year.
“The City of Tyler has every dollar collected from property taxes levities going straight to our operations for the public,” Broussard said. “Every penny paid by our citizens is used towards operations of city services.”
The budget also includes new rates for enterprise funds — services that don’t receive tax revenue and must generate their funding through fees — such as the water department. Tyler is one of the last cities in Texas to adopt a water conservation policy.
This proposed budget includes a new inclining rate structure for water bills, meaning that the more water used, the higher the bills, encouraging citizens to use less water. These changes will allow Tyler to finance water services through the Texas Water Development Board and are expected to save customers around $74.5 million over a 30-year period.
Other changes include a proposed increase of $2 on base rate payments on water and wastewater services and a 33 cent bump on payments for solid waste services.
Under this budget, four new police officers would be added over the 2021 fiscal year, two partially funded by a Community Oriented Policing Services grant.
The budget also includes new rates for building permits, benefits increases to city employees and improvements to Tyler’s traffic light system. The proposed system will phase in over the course of 10 years, and will help improve traffic flow throughout the city.
"Our commitment to performance and excellence at all times does not depend on the condition of the economy or culture-shifting illnesses, but on the dedication of 870 public servants who always serve our citizens,” Broussard said.
Plans over a proposed development in District 3, Garden Valley North, met some resistance during the zoning portion of the meeting.
Michael Gazette, a representative of the Willow Brook Country Club, said the proposed development could cause issues with a watershed near the club. But confusion over which part of the development — north or south — would cause issues with the natural green belt caused Heines to quell the debate and call for another meeting after City Council.
NET Health CEO George Roberts gave an update on COVID-19 in Tyler, giving breakdowns of cases by zip code and ethnicity. Tyler is on a downward trend for case numbers, Roberts said, and as of Wednesday, there are 31 contact tracers working to help control the spread of the virus.
“I think we can really begin to trust and respect what informed citizens in this community have learned as we provide this data,” Smith County Health Authority Dr. Jeffrey Levin said. “Good, solid data that they can trust and rely on is helping them engage in behaviors that will help ... reduce the spread of this virus.”
Roughly 100 kindergarten-through-5th graders have tested positive for the coronavirus over the course of the pandemic in Tyler. Roberts commended the council and school systems for the preparation to start amid the pandemic but acknowledged that there are concerns over the health of the students.
“Pray for our community, pray for our students, our teachers, anybody in the school system over the next few weeks,” Roberts said.
Another resolution was approved by the council to implement a new traffic beacon system for school zones to improve timing and maintenance.
The next city council meeting will be held on Aug. 26, and will have an open session for commentary on the budget. The council will vote on its adoption Sept. 9.