Brittany McMahon got the call while she was at an evening planning meeting for Bethel Bible Church in Whitehouse. There was a five-day-old baby at the hospital, her foster care agency said, and he was waiting for her to pick him up.
McMahon left her three biological children with her pastor’s wife and rushed to the hospital.
“I just remember seeing him for the first time and crying and praising the Lord, like, ‘Lord, thank you for entrusting me with this sweet baby,’” McMahon said. “I loved him instantly.”
She and her husband, Adam, had been foster parents for nearing a year and a half. They’d had one previous foster and had taken some time off to “heal” after he went to live with his family; saying farewell is one of the hardest things a foster parent has to do, McMahon said.
Just earlier that day, she and her husband decided they were ready to take in another foster and had called the agency. She hadn’t expected a call so soon.
As McMahon drove, she realized there were supplies she didn’t have — formula, for one. It was too late to go to the store, and her husband, a coach for Whitehouse, was two hours away coaching a basketball game. She needed supplies, fast.
The answer to her problem? The Fostering Collective’s closet for foster families in East Texas.
The Fostering Collective, which started as a nonprofit almost two years ago, is dedicated to families like McMahon’s — Christ-centered foster families who may need a little extra support, emotionally, spiritually or materially.
“We exist to recruit and shepherd Christ-centered families in East Texas to help children in foster care,” Christi Sowell, the Fostering Collective’s program director, said. “We know that the church is the answer to loving kids and their biological families and reuniting them in a foster type situation.”
Previously known as the East Texan Orphan Care Network, the Fostering Collective shifted its focus from orphans to all children in the foster care system. The comprehensive ministry, started by Sowell and Justin Hayes, who both have adopted children, guides church families through the process of fostering, getting children the help they need and rehabilitating biological families.
To put it simply, they want to help “change the lives of children in need,” their mission statement read.
And there is a need, Hayes said. On Thursday, the Fostering Collective held a conference for 15 representatives from churches across Smith County, including Bethel Baptist, Grace, Flint, and Green Acres. Their goal: to create a Church Collective to work together and provide Biblically-based teachings and support for foster children.
“We feel like the church can really help transform the lives of these children and that Christ’s love can ultimately give them hope because these children and these families have been through a lot of trauma,” Sowell said.
Hayes explained that for every two children in foster care in Smith County, there is only one foster family or home that can house them. This number, he explains, is rare — because Smith County is considered “urban” compared to the surrounding area, the rate of children to homes is far more pressing.
Counties like Gregg, Rusk and Van have a four-to-one ratio. Anderson county’s is as high as six-to-one homes to children in need.
“We know that we’ve all been called … to care for those who are most vulnerable,” Hayes said. “We really feel like as a ministry, that there’s only one answer: a church. That’s the Biblical answer.”
Currently, The Fostering Collective has about 20 churches that they are connected with across East Texas. These churches either have their own ministries for foster families or utilize many of the collective’s programs, like their support groups for foster mothers and fathers.
Hayes says he’s done the math — just 10% of churches in a county could make a significant impact on improving the lives of foster children. He’s hoping to get 30 churches in Smith County to participate in their ministry.
“We really need to recognize that we’re responsible for what’s going on in these other areas as well, just as you are as churches,” Hayes said.
Most importantly, Hayes said, he wants to connect churches and ministries together to create a network of support for foster children. Some who attended the Church Collective meeting were interested in the same thing.
“It’s important to be connected with what’s going on in our community, not just our church,” April Watters, an attendee of the Grace at Lindale Church, said.
Watters and her husband, an adoptive family, moved to the area a year ago and noticed that there wasn’t a support group for families like theirs within the church. So they started their own — and then got connected with the Fostering Collective.
“As an adopted family, you need a community that you don’t have to explain yourself to … you can just share things and talk with one another in a way that you can’t with those who aren’t walking through it,” Watters said.
Park Roberston, the assistant pastor at Flint Baptist Church, said his congregation has ties to the collective. He fully supports what the collective is doing because he’s seen it firsthand with his third grandson.
“I look at my grandson … his life has totally changed in the sense that, he went from absolutely hopeless to a loving family who loves the Lord and has given him every opportunity and hope now to have a normal, great life,” Robertson said. “It’s really what Christ has done for all of us. Taken us from hopeless to the greatest hope there ever is.”
Sowell describes the Fostering Collective’s role as “air traffic control,” guiding families and congregations to services that already exist, like Medicaid or counseling. But, she says, if there is a need that isn’t available in the community, they create it.
Their collective closet, for example, was sorely needed in the Smith County community. Previously, the closest resource for foster family items like cribs, diapers, formula and car seats was over an hour away in Henderson. Now, they have one in Whitehouse.
But for Sowell, fostering is a temporary solution to a larger problem.
“How do we end the foster care crisis? Having less children come into care,” Sowell said. “How do we do that well? The church rallies around those biological families and we nurture them, we get them parenting tools and skills to be able to cope when it gets really hard.”
The collective hopes to launch a new program next year that mentors biological parents and “builds a foundation in Christ” for their family, Sowell says.
“Giving families support to do that and do it well, it’s very impactful,” Sowell said. “And would ultimately allow these children to go back to their families, which is the purpose of foster care: rehabilitation.”
In the meantime, the collective is focused on recruiting families from churches to become fosters. But, McMahon says, it is a “calling.”
“Fostering and adopting is not a simple process,” McMahon said. “It can be taxing emotionally, it can be taxing spiritually, lots of ups and downs on the journey. The staff at the Fostering Collective are super supportive and encouraging.”
McMahon fully supports the church collective that Sowell and Hayes are hoping to build. In her eyes, this service is the “call of the church … it’s in the Word.”
“It’s absolutely crucial for as many churches to join and support the Fostering Collective, not just financially but spiritually, to pray for this organization and the families that are a part of it,” McMahon said.
And while the Fostering Collective is doing the work of creating resources and support groups, Hayes says he hopes that one day East Texas won’t need this ministry because of the work they’re doing now.
“I’d love for there to not be a need for a ministry like this,” Hayes said. “That’d be awesome. I’d love to be out of a job.”
Those who are involved with the ministry understand that not every family can become a foster family, Hayes said. Instead, they ask for other support, like donating shoes or money to their closet, or participating in Stand Sunday, an outreach event that raises awareness for children in foster care.
“We know that when we sign up for these things that it’s not an easy journey,” McMahon said. “There are lots of ups and downs and twists and turns. But the Lord is faithful, and he uses people and the Fostering Collective to help along the way.”