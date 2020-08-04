Brookshire Grocery Co. has extended its discount programs for both senior citizens and critical and emergency responders through Sept. 8.
Since March, when the discounts were first implemented, they've helped recipients to save more than $13.4 million on grocery items, a release said.
The discounts are available at all Brookshire Grocery Co. locations, including Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshires.
“BGC is committed to doing our part to lessen the impact and spread of COVID-19,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO for Brookshire Grocery Co. “As long as this pandemic continues to affect our customers and neighbors, BGC is here for them and implementing precautions and practices to help keep everyone safe. We will continue to give back to our customers and communities while making safety our top priority in our stores.”
Senior Citizen Discount
BGC is extending the 5 percent daily discount for senior citizens. The discount is available upon request to customers age 60 or older with valid ID.
BGC is also still strongly encouraging that the first two hours of operations be reserved as a dedicated time for senior citizens and critical and emergency service providers. The company is asking for the community’s help in honoring this practice allowing any senior customers to move to the front of the check-out line throughout the day.
Critical and Emergency Service Providers Discount
The company is also offering a 5 percent daily discount on store-brand products for critical and emergency service providers through Sept. 8.
This discount is available for all emergency first responders (EMS, fire department and law enforcement officers), hospital personnel, and active-duty military (including National Guard and Military Reserve). To receive the discount at checkout, critical and emergency service providers must present active first responder, hospital or military identification or a name badge.
The store brand discount applies to Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market branded products, along with Goldenbrook, Pure Harmony, Top Care, Simply Done, Paws, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, CharKing, Wide Awake Coffee Co., Over the Top, That’s Smart and Culinary Tours.
Some exclusions apply and may not be combined with other discount offers.