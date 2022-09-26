Fulfilling something it noticed was needed in the Lindale community, local nonprofit Achieving Dreams has extended its services outside of Tyler.
The new additional location that caters to ‘Achievers,’ who are adults with moderate to higher functional intellectual and developmental disabilities, was recently started in June and is inside the Rose Heights Church in Lindale with services taking place every Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We just identified a need to have an additional location because we had a waiting list for Tyler. We had four families that were Lindale residents already and the school in Lindale had repeatedly contacted us for well over a year that they'd really like to see Achieving Dreams be in Lindale,” said Laura Mattheis, executive director of Achieving Dreams in Tyler.
Mattheis mentioned that even though the new location just opened, it's already at its full capacity of nine, which is due to the amount of seats in the van.
Community Partnerships in the Lindale location include Chick-fil-A, the library, the food pantry and more are in planning stages.
The nonprofit provides unique adult special needs day habilitation services in the Tyler area, which was founded by retired special education professionals and concerned parents who recognized the need for a more diverse and community-engaged option.
The core program model of the nonprofit consists of both on-site activities and community outings which focuses on diverse learning and social opportunities.
The Lindale location is a similar structure to Achieving Dreams in Tyler. When the Achievers who were Lindale residents started going to the new location, it opened up slots in Tyler, said Mattheis.
She also mentioned that the Lindale location goes out into the community with partners and also consists of onsite recreational activities, games or crafts.
Besides the new location, the local nonprofit is getting ready for its annual online fundraiser event on Oct. 6, which used to be in-person but due to pending COVID-19 concerns it will continue to be online.
The theme of this year's online fundraising event is ‘Reach for the Stars’ and will take place at 6 p.m. at www.achievingdreams.org. During the event, attendees can participate in the silent auction, of which the bidding starts days in advance and attendees will be required to check out the site to stay updated for it.
Also for purchase are raffle tickets allowing the opportunity to win several prizes. Sponsorships and donations are being taken during the event, which is an important asset to assist the nonprofit throughout the year.
Mattheis said that the community support is very important for the nonprofit and the Achievers.
“It's just a great opportunity for them to learn socialization, and pre-vocational skills. Many of the people that are graduating from the school systems don't have many options available to them. Oftentimes, they're not in a position to be able to work their skills and their abilities aren't to that level..,” she said.
She mentioned that the local nonprofit assists Achievers with exposure to the community and skills but also confidence. She also said it provides parents and guardians with free time.
For more information on Achieving Dreams, and how to donate to the fundraiser or get on the waiting list for the programs, you can contact achievingdreamsoftyler@gmail.com or call (903) 630-7724.