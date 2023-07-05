Longview Museum of Fine Arts is bringing a variety of music to downtown Longview with its live concert series, which kicked off June 23 with the Melon Jelly Band.
LMFA Executive Director Tiffany Jehorek said the museum has hosted a concert series on and off for several years.
“It kind of stopped and started and then the pandemic hit and nothing was really happening too much during that,” she said. “This is the first concert series we’ve had in a long time, where we’ve actually had a series and had seven booked.”
The next concert is set for Sunday and will feature Fantastic Cat, a band that has appeared on “CBS Saturday Morning.”
“They’re pretty well known,” Jehorek said. “Sometimes we can catch a band when it’s coming from LA to Dallas or vice versa. So, that’s why we’re getting them on a Sunday night.”
Other artists included in the concert series include Taylor Tumlinson and Ben Woolley, Terri Hendrix & Loyd Maines, Grace Pettis, The Heart Collectors and Christie Len’ee.
Jehorek said musicians love performing at the museum.
“It’s just an intimate environment and a good crowd,” she said.
Museum patron Keith Bailey organized this concert series, Jehorek said.
“We partnered with Keith and some other sponsors and his business Cynergy Technology to make the LMFA concert series,” she said. “We’re so grateful for his dedication for making this happen."
Jehorek said the concert series is taking place at the former Longview National Bank and Regions Bank building the museum purchased in 2021.
“We’ve spent the last year and a half designing the building and raising funds. So, we’ve finished the first phase of the capital campaign, which included the purchase of the building,” she said. We finished the design and we’re in the process now of recosting it because prices have gone up. We’re working on creating the second phase of the capital campaign and how to proceed.”
In the meantime, Jehorek said, “We are having the concert series over there.”
Jehorek said she also has written a grant to the Texas Commission on the Arts.
“We’re hoping to receive some funds in October to begin the first phase of the demolition renovation of the interior of the first floor,” she said. “While we’re spending the next 18 months or so raising the continued funds so we can start construction … the public can use the facility and LMFA can promote it as an event rental space and we can host our concerts there.”
The first concert with Melon Jelly drew a crowd of about 100, Jehorek said.
“We had some people from out of town and people were excited to be in there,” she said. “It’s beautiful with 30-foot ceilings. It just has a New York feel.”
Jehorek said Melon Jelly’s lead singer, Mark Nesmith, is also the museum’s artist in residence.
“They sang some original songs but they also did some tribute band songs,” she said.