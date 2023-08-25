At Williamsports, Pa.
All Times CDT
Thursday, Aug. 24
Game 33: Willemstad (Curaçao) 4, Tijuana (Mexico) 2
Game 34: El Segundo (Calif.) 2, Seattle (Wash.) 1
Saturday, Aug. 26
International Championship
Game 35: Taoyuan (Chinese Taipei) vs. Willemstad (Curaçao), 11 a.m. (ABC)
United States Championship
Game 36: Needville (Texas) vs. El Segundo (Calif.), 2 p.m. (ABC)
Sunday, Aug. 27
Third Place
Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Championship
Game 38: Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner, 2 p.m. (ABC)
