Many homes are without power as a winter storm warning remains in effect for Smith County and surrounding areas.
Oncor released the following statement Wednesday morning:
"We continue to respond to a winter weather system that is bringing freezing rain, more sleet and causing ice accumulation and outages throughout our service area.
"Communities in Oncor’s southern, eastern and northeastern regions, including Tyler, Sulphur Springs and Taylor are experiencing the greatest impacts from the storm.
"Travel conditions are hazardous and temperatures remain below freezing, but crews and resources experienced in working in extreme weather conditions are working around the clock to restore power. Ice accumulation is posing the greatest impact to electric delivery service as it accumulates on power lines and weighs down tree limbs, causing them to significantly sag or break onto power lines.
"Safety for our employees and the public is our number one priority. Customers are encouraged to stay weather aware, check in on family members and neighbors and be cautious on roadways. If you see a downed power line, stay away, keep pets and others away and call 911 immediately.
To report an outage text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, or select "Report an Outage" located above the map. You may also call 888-313-4747 to report your outage.
As of 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, Oncor reported 60,083 of its customers are affected by outages. Local counties affected include:
Smith County: 15,470 outages, restoration time unknown
Henderson County: 3,256 outages, restoration time unknown
Anderson County: 2,465 outages, restoration time unknown
Van Zandt: 768 outages, restoration time unknown
For a full map of outages across Oncor's coverage area, visit www.stormcenter.oncor.com.