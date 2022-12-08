After Wednesday’s game with Swish Australia was canceled, the Tyler Lions scrambled and found a basketball game with the Cumberland Knights.
The contest is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cumberland Academy in Tyler, Lions Coach Justin Johnson said.
The game with the Aussies was canceled after flight delays from Los Angeles to Houston.
After Friday’s game, the Lions are slated to meet Greenville at the Tyler High School gymnasium at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The Lady Lions are off on Friday and open District 15-5A play on Tuesday at Longview. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.