LUFKIN — A good, old-fashioned Piney Woods football rivalry will unfold on Friday as the Tyler Lions meet the Lufkin Panthers in a District 7-5A Division I game.
"You've got to love it — the Lions versus the Panthers," Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes said. "I remember as a player going to Lufkin and Lufkin coming to Tyler, it was always a great game, a physical game. That's what we will get Friday, a great and physical game."
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium.
A win is a must if either team wants postseason plans. The Lions are 2-5 overall and 2-2 in District 7-5A Division I play, while the Panthers are 4-3 and 1-3.
Longview (7-0) leads the district at 4-0. The Lobos are followed by Lancaster (5-2, 3-1), McKinney North (6-1, 3-1), Forney (4-3, 2-2), North Mesquite (2-5, 1-3) and West Mesquite (3-4, 0-4). The top four teams advance to the playoffs.
Tyler is coming off perhaps its best performance of the season, a 21-0 victory over West Mesquite in Tyler last Friday.
"(The Lions) are starting to understand how good they can be and what it takes to be that good," Holmes said. "It doesn't just start on Fridays. It starts on Monday and how they practice on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and how the walk-through goes on Thursday dictates the outcome you saw on Friday. Hopefully, we continue that process."
According to TexasFootball.com in conjunction with Jerry Forrest at PigskinPrep.com, the Panthers are favored by 15 points.
The Panthers have a standout running back in Kedren Young, who is the second-leading rusher in the district. He has gained 1,043 yards and scored 14 touchdowns on 135 carries. The leading rusher in the league is McKinney North's Jayden Walker (204-1,547 yards, 17 TDs).
JaMichael Cooper leads the Lions rushing game with 221 yards and a TD on 42 carries.
TJ Hammond is the Lufkin QB, throwing for 1,204 yards by hitting on 89 of 155 passing attempts with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Sophomore JaBralyn Williams has been the Lions quarterback, connecting on 55 of 109 passing attempts for 641 yards with four TDs and four interceptions. Derrick McFall has also played some QB, hitting on 27 of 57 passing attempts for 445 yards with four TDs and no interceptions.
The Panthers' top receiver is Bradyn Walker (26-434, 4 TDs). The top Lions' leading receivers include: Ja'Davion Lacy (21-429, 3 TDs), Montrell Wade (23-296, 3 TDs) and Ashad Walker (18-24, 3 TDs).
PLAYER AWARDS FOR WM
The Players of the Game for the Lions against the Wranglers were — Offense: running back JaMichael Cooper (Rushing: 9 carries, 68 yards, TD; Receiving: 2 catches, 12 yards), RB De'Marion Dewberry (Rushing: 9-80); Defense: linebacker Emmanuel Neal (14 total tackles, 10 solo), linebacker D'Canaan Sueing (15 total tackles, 8 solo); defensive lineman Julian Dews (14 total tackles, 6 solo, 3 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hurries); Special Teams: punter Tyler Jones (6 Punts for 239 yards, 39.8 average, long of 49 yards, 2 punts inside the 20); and Lion Heart: wide receiver Ashad Walker (3 catches for 57 yards, TD), DL/LB Dunaireon Cantley (6 tackles, 3 solo, 1 TFL, ½ sack for 8-yard loss, 4 QB hurries) and quarterback JaBralyn Williams (15 of 27 passing for 156 yards, TD, INT; 2 rushes for 12 yards).
DISTRICT GAMES
Other District 7-5A Division I games on Friday include: McKinney North (6-1, 3-1) at Longview (7-0, 4-0), 7:30 p.m. (Longview favored by 36 according to TexasFootball.com in conjunction with Jerry Forrest at PigskinPrep.com); Lancaster (5-2, 3-1) vs. West Mesquite (3-4, 0-4), 7 p.m. Mesquite Memorial Stadium (Lancaster favored by 45); and North Mesquite (2-5, 1-3) at Forney (4-3, 2-2), 7 p.m. (Forney favored by 18).