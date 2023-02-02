Two times the Lions moved out to eight-point leads only to see Marshall come storming back.
The third time worked as Ashad Walker hit a 3-point play in the fourth quarter and Tyler held off Marshall 55-43 on Thursday at the Lions Den.
The District 15-5A contest had been postponed twice due to weather and travel conditions.
The Lions improve to 19-8 overall and 7-3 in district. Marshall falls to 14-18 and 3-7.
In Marshall, the Tyler Lady Lions defeated the Marshall Lady Mavericks 69-51. Kalyse Buffin led the Lady Lions with 32 points and Bralyah Miller added 14 points.
Both Tyler schools take on Whitehouse on Friday as the Lady Lions host the LadyCats at 6:30 p.m. and the Lions play at Whitehouse in a 7 p.m. contest.
It will be Senior Night for the Lady Lions.
Walker scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, nine in each quarter. The senior had two 3-pointers, along with two rebounds.
Tracorey Gilliam got the Lions going, scoring nine of his 11 points in the first quarter. He hit a trey to begin the game.
Althought he didn’t score, Montrell Wade, who is signing a football scholarship with Boston College on Friday, had 10 rebounds and two steals. Jaishua Brown had three blocks and four rebounds.
Others scoring for Tyler were Derrick McFall (8), Jaishua Brown (5), Da’Marius Stephens-McGowan (4), Marquette Martin (2), Jace Sanford (2), Geordon Mitchell (2) and Kenson Anderson (1).
GiKovian McCoy led the Mavericks with a game-high 22 points, all in the first three quarters. He added eight boards. In the final period, big guys Wade and Jace Sanford kept him off the scoreboard.
Others scoring for the Mavs were DaVernious Robinson (8), Jamarion Sparks (4), Torrien Culberson (4), Ryan Knox (2), Jordan Jacobs (2) and Robert Bellard (1).
The Mavericks were 8 of 13 from the free throw line and 1 of 9 from 3-point. McCoy made the lone trey and was 5 of 6 at the charity stripe.
The Lions were 11 of 23 at the free throw line and 4 of 12 from long distance (Walker, 2; Gilliam, 1; Stephens-McCowan, 1).
The Mavericks are scheduled to host Hallsville at 7 p.m. Friday.