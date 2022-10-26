Mother Nature has thrown a curveball at the area sports schedule.
Due to possible inclement weather on Friday, the District 7-5A Division I game between old rivals Longview and Tyler has been moved to Thursday.
Tyler ISD Athletic Director Greg Priest made the announcement midday Wednesday that both schools had agreed to the change.
Thus, the Lions and Lobos will tangle on Thursday at Tyler's Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field.
It is the 99th meeting between the Texas High School powerhouses. The Lobos lead the series 52-39-1. On the field the Lions won the 1935 meeting, 19-7, but was later determined that Tyler used an ineligible player resulting in a forfeit.
Tyler will also celebrate Senior Night as the members of the football team, band, drill team, cheerleaders and Lion Guard will be honored in pregame. It is the final home game for the Lions.
It is also a huge game for both teams.
"It is always a great matchup when the Lions and Lobos meet," Tyler Coach Ricklan Holmes said. "If we win our last two games we are in the playoffs. If we win one, we will have to rely on someone else. We want to take care of business and play our brand of football.
"Longview is a very good football team. Hopefully, we won't make mistakes that would allow Longview to capitalize."
Longview is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A Division I. The Lobos are 8-0 overall and 5-0 in district. With a win Longview clinches the district title and the No. 1 seed. The top seed gets to host a bi-district game.
For the Lions, they began the year with high expectations. However, injuries and miscues have hampered their play. Tyler is 2-6 overall and 2-3 in district.
Following Longview in district play are Lancaster (6-2, 4-1), Forney (5-3, 3-2), McKinney North (6-2, 3-2), Lufkin (5-3, 2-3), North Mesquite (2-6, 1-4) and West Mesquite (3-5, 0-5). The top four teams make the playoffs.
Senior Tyler Jones is slated to start at quarterback for the Lions, Holmes said. Jones came off the bench in the third quarter last week to rally the Lions from a 17-0 deficit to within 17-14 of Lufkin before falling 31-14.
"Tyler Jones will be the starter this week," Holmes said. "JaBralyn (Williams) is still going to be a good quarterback, but he is making some young mistakes."
TYLER SENIORS
Tyler seniors include: Makavion Potts, Tyler Jones, Ashad Walker, Dunaireon Cantley, Tony Alexander, Montrell Wade, Xavier Tatum, Tory Howland, Jayden Jones, Tacorey Gilliam, Ja'Davion Lacy, Jason Wickware, Brandon McCann, Francisco Robles, De'Marion Dewberry, Zachary Wash, Kevin Masenburge Jr., Jhoscar Lara, Damian Razo, Ameer Johnson, Isaiah Baker, John Taylor IV, Payton Campbell, Avery Coleman and Marquette Mosely.
LIONS TALES: Tyler Players of the Game against Lufkin were: Offense — Quarterback Tyler Jones (Passing: 6 of 15, 135 yards, INT; Rushing: 6 carries, 35 yards, TD); Defense — Linebacker D'crystain Sueing (11 solo tackles, 6 assists, 1 tackle for loss); and Special Teams — Punter Jones (7-38.9, long of 45 and four inside the 20). ... The Lions conclude the regular season at Forney on Friday, Nov. 4. ...