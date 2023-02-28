The Tyler High Lions will be hosting the Tyler Baseball Classic this weekend at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler.
Games on Thursday include: Van vs. Henderson, 9 a.m.; Van vs. Hughes Springs, 11 a.m.; Troup vs. Hughes Springs, 1 p.m.; Troup vs. Newton, 3 p.m.; Newton vs. Chapel Hill, 5 p.m.; and Chapel Hill vs. Tyler, 7 p.m.
Games on Friday include: Henderson vs. Chapel Hill, 9 a.m.; Troup vs. Henderson, 11 a.m.; Van vs. Troup 1 p.m.; Van vs. Newton, 3 p.m.; Hughes Springs vs. Tyler, 5 p.m.; and Newton vs. Tyler, 7 p.m.
Games on Saturday include: Newton vs. Chapel Hill, 9 a.m.; Hughes Springs vs. Chapel Hill, 11 a.m.; Hughes Springs vs. Henderson, 1 p.m.; Van vs. Troup, 3 p.m.; Henderson vs. Tyler, 5 p.m.; and Van vs. Tyler, 7 p.m.
The Lions are 0-4-1 on the season. Tyler participated in Howard Estes Tournament last weekend. The Lions fell to Fairfield (5-0), Palestine (3-0) and Jacksonville (14-4) and tied Jewett Leon (5-5).