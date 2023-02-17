For the third time in three years the Lions have a new baseball coach.
Seth Gibson takes over the Tyler High School, infusing excitement and enthusiasm to the program.
Gibson said the Lions have a "Great mix of upperclassman and underclassmen. Great young core and we are excited for the season."
Returning lettermen for Tyler include: senior pitcher/shortstop Ja'Davion Lacy, senior pitcher/first baseman Avery Coleman, junior pitcher/shortstop Dante Martinez and junior outfielder Micah Johnson.
Lacy, who has been scouted by several Major League baseball teams, has already signed with Angelina College.
Some of the Lions' newcomers include: sophomore pitcher/catcher Xavier Hardman, freshman second baseman/pitcher Malachi DeLeon and freshman pitcher/catcher Oscar Salas.
Others on the Tyler team include: junior second baseman/pitcher Nico Viramontes, senior outfielder Jayden Jones, freshman pitcher pitcher/outfielder Felipe Velazquez, junior pitcher/outfielder Juan Higuera, junior outfielder Michael Cooper, senior third baseman Francisco Velazquez, senior third baseman/outfielder TJ Howland, senior outfielder Michael Potts, freshman catcher/pitcher Oscar Salas, junior pitcher/shortstop Raymond Tinker, junior outfielder Edwin Torres, junior designated hitter Omar Escp and sophomore Tobi Adams.
On Gibson's coaching staff include Eric DeJesus, Mark Martin and Glen Holmes.
The Lions were 3-18 a season ago.
Tyler opens the season on Monday, taking on Troup at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Mike Carter Field in Tyler. The junior varsity game has a 4:30 p.m. start, followed by the varsity at 6:30 p.m.
The Lions will then play in the Howard Estes Tournament, hosted by Palestine and Elkhart. On Thursday, Tyler plays two games in Palestine — 11 a.m. vs. Fairfield and 4 p.m. vs. Palestine. On Saturday, Feb. 25 the Lions play two games in Elkhart — 10 a.m. vs. Elkhart and 1 p.m. vs. Jewett Leon.
During the second week of the season, the Lions host the Tyler High Classic at Mike Carter Field. On March 2, THS plays Chapel Hill at 7 p.m. The Lions then play two games on March 3 — 5 p.m. vs. Hughes Springs and 7 p.m. vs. Newton. The final day of the Classic is on March 4 as the Lions meet Henderson at 5 p.m. and Van at 7 p.m.
Tyler also competes in the Van Classic on March 9-11.
The Lions open District 15-5A by hosting Longview on March 14.
Little League Night is scheduled for April 4 when the Lions host Texas High and April 14 vs. Pine Tree.
Senior Night is set for April 24 vs. Mount Pleasant.