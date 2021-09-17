The Tyler Lions have one final tuneup before it is time for the games that really count.
With league play scheduled to begin next week the Lions have one more non-district opponent in Mesquite Horn.
The Lions (1-2) and the Jaguars (0-2) are set to tangle on Friday in the 18th Annual Christus Trinity Mother Frances Football Classic. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Earl Campbell Field at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
This is the 13th meeting between the two former district mates. The series is tied 6-6.
Marquis Edwards (5-10, 190, Jr.) leads the Jags at QB. He has hit on 14 of 35 passing attempts for 275 yards with no TDs and four interceptions. The top running backs are Darrius White (5-10, 185, Sr.) and DeAndre Felton (5-9, 170, Sr.). White, who was the quarterback for Horn last year, has rushed for 84 yards and two TDs on 18 carries, while Felton has 19 totes for 76 yards.
The top receivers are Christopher Dawn Jr. (4-60) and Justin Underwood (4-58).
This is the Jaguars’ first road game, having dropped home contests to Denton Braswell (49-10) and Arlington Bowie (24-17). Horn’s scheduled game with Highland Park on Sept. 4 was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols at the Mesquite school.
The Lions’ offensive line has played well in their last two games, including last week’s 40-12 win over Nacogdoches.
Up front for Tyler are center Jordan Jackson, guards Sergio Munoz and John Taylor, and tackles Cornelius Hartsfield and Ameer Johnson.
Receivers for the Lions are Derrick McFall, Kameron Key, Makavion Potts and Montrell Wade. McFall leads District 7-5A Division I in receiving yardage with 298 (13 catches, 3 TDs). Wade leads the league in TD catches with six. He has 16 receptions for 224 yards, while Potts has 13 snags for 222 yards and two TDs.
Senior quarterback Eli Holt tops the district in passing with 860 yards and 11 touchdown passes. He has hit on 49 of 89 passing attempts.
De’Marion Dewberry leads Tyler in rushing with 156 yards on 19 attempts.
Slated to start on the defensive line for Cujo include: nose guard Kadarius Tave, and linemen Johnson and Jace Sanford.
Linebackers include: LION Dewberry, WLB Alex Santiago, MLB Tory Howland and SLB Jacob Villela.
Manning the secondary are cornerbacks Key and Zachaun Williams, free safety Xavier Tatum and strong safety Wade.
Baylor Gonzalez is the punter and Sual Perez is the placekicker.
Tyler begins district play next week, hosting McKinney North in a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Sept. 24. The Jaquars begin District 10-6A play the same night against North Mesquite at Mesquite Memorial Stadium (7 p.m. kickoff).
