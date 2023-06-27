Lindale's Kaydee Cox, a senior midfielder, was voted the Most Valuable Player of District 14-4A girls soccer, the league's coaches announced.
Cox has signed to play for The University of Houston-Victoria.
Madison Hernandez, a junior midfielder for Brownsboro, was named Offensive MVP.
The Defensive MVP was Maddi Cummings, a senior who played center-back for Bullard.
Bullard freshman forward Paige Barrett was voted Newcomer of the Year and Athens senior Keyri Rojas was named Goalkeeper of the Year.
Brooke Everest, Lindale's senior who played both forward and midfield, was voted Utility Player of the Year.
The Co-Midfielders of the Year are Bullard freshman Niyah Gee and Van senior Avery Green.
Haley Collins, who led Chapel Hill to the playoffs, was tabbed Coach of the Year.
Earning first team honors from district champion Bullard (13-1 in league play) were senior Maddie Carlile, sophomore Rylie Grant, senior Chloe Howard, junior Rylie Jo Garner and junior Addy Cummings.
Lindale finished runner-up at 12-2 in district. First-teamers include: senior Brooke Tweedell, junior Kady Spears, junior Hadlee Scott and junior Addy Kobs.
Athens, the third-place team with a 10-4 record, had three players on the first team — senior Shelby McMichael, senior Mia Rodriguez and senior Izabel Lopez.
Earning first-team honors from the fourth-place Chapel Hill Bulldogs were junior Emily Emily Vazquez, senior Shania Miller and sophomore Clara Brown. CHHS finished 7-6-1 in district.
Others earning spots on the top team were freshman Zoey Hinton and sophomore Victoria Gutierrez of Brownsboro; senior McKinnley Davis of Van; senior Sanaa Daniels of Cumberland; and senior Lily Ferguson of Grand Saline.
---
All-District 14-4A Girls Soccer
Most Valuable Player — Kaydee Cox, midfielder, senior, Lindale
Offensive Most Valuable Player — Madison Hernandez, midfielder, junior, Brownsboro
Defensive Most Valuable Player — Maddi Cummings, center-back, senior, Bullard
Newcomer of the Year — Paige Barrett, forward, freshman, Bullard
Goalkeeper of the Year — Keyri Rojas, senior, Athens
Utility Player of the Year — Brooke Everest, forward/midfielder, senior, Lindale
Co-Midfielders of the Year — Niyah Gee, midfielder, freshman, Bullard; Avery Green, midfielder, senior, Van
Coach of the Year — Haley Collins, Chapel Hill
First Team
Bullard — Maddie Carlile, defender, senior; Rylie Grant, midfielder, sophomore; Chloe Howard, defender, senior; Rylie Jo Garner, midfielder, junior; Addy Cummings, forward, junior
Lindale — Brooke Tweedell, center-back, senior; Kady Spears, midfielder, junior; Hadlee Scott, midfielder, junior; Addy Kobs, midfielder, junior
Athens — Shelby McMichael, defender, senior; Mia Rodriguez, defender, senior; Izabel Lopez, midfielder, senior
Chapel Hill — Emily Vazquez, defender/forward, junior; Shania Miller, midfielder, senior; Clara Brown, goalkeeper, sophomore
Brownsboro — Zoey Hinton, striker, freshman; Victoria Gutierrez, midfielder, sophomore
Van — McKinnley Davis, midfielder, senior
Cumberland — Sanaa Daniels, goalkeeper, senior
Grand Saline — Lily Ferguson, midfielder, senior
Second Team
Bullard — Ramzee Matejka, goalkeeper, sophomore; Aubrey Kuechle, midfielder, freshman; Lucy Shultz, defender, freshman
Lindale — Clara Helvey, goalkeeper, sophomore; Macy Hodde, center-back, freshman
Athens — Isabella Stovall, forward, sophomore; Miranda Garcia, defender, senior
Chapel Hill — Brandy Pineda, defender, senior; Anahi Borja, forward/midfielder/defender, junior
Brownsboro — Christina Rios, midfielder/defender, senior; Itzayama Alvarez, midfielder, senior
Van — Abigail McNiel, forward, junior; Jenna Huss, defender, senior
Cumberland — Adriana Mata, midfielder, junior; Vonyelle De'Vold, left center-back, senior
Grand Saline — Elizabeth Zarate, goalkeeper, sophomore
Honorable Mention
Bullard — Reagan Stegall, forward, senior; Triniti Wimmer, forward, senior
Lindale — Alma Silva, left-back, senior; Morgan Parks, forward, senior
Athens — Lindsey Carrizales, midfielder, junior
Chapel Hill — Natalie Ruiz, midfielder, senior
Brownsboro — Dani Harris, defender, junior; Tere Lagunas, holding midfielder, sophomore
Van — Paige Oxford, midfielder, senior; Karmen Zifer, defender, senior; Grae Zifer, forward, junior
Cumberland — Nicole Sharp, stopper, freshman; Julianaa Pierce, midfielder, freshman
Grand Saline — Bianca Guajardo, forward, freshman