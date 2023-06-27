KaydeeCox1.JPG
Buy Now

Lindale's Kaydee Cox, who has signed to play soccer at the University of Houston-Victoria, was voted District 14-4A Girls Soccer Most Valuable Player.

 Brandon Ogden/Tyler Morning Telegraph

Lindale's Kaydee Cox, a senior midfielder, was voted the Most Valuable Player of District 14-4A girls soccer, the league's coaches announced.

Cox has signed to play for The University of Houston-Victoria.

Madison Hernandez, a junior midfielder for Brownsboro, was named Offensive MVP.

The Defensive MVP was Maddi Cummings, a senior who played center-back for Bullard.

Bullard freshman forward Paige Barrett was voted Newcomer of the Year and Athens senior Keyri Rojas was named Goalkeeper of the Year.

Brooke Everest, Lindale's senior who played both forward and midfield, was voted Utility Player of the Year.

The Co-Midfielders of the Year are Bullard freshman Niyah Gee and Van senior Avery Green.

Haley Collins, who led Chapel Hill to the playoffs, was tabbed Coach of the Year.

Earning first team honors from district champion Bullard (13-1 in league play) were senior Maddie Carlile, sophomore Rylie Grant, senior Chloe Howard, junior Rylie Jo Garner and junior Addy Cummings.

Lindale finished runner-up at 12-2 in district. First-teamers include: senior Brooke Tweedell, junior Kady Spears, junior Hadlee Scott and junior Addy Kobs.

Athens, the third-place team with a 10-4 record, had three players on the first team — senior Shelby McMichael, senior Mia Rodriguez and senior Izabel Lopez.

Earning first-team honors from the fourth-place Chapel Hill Bulldogs were junior Emily Emily Vazquez, senior Shania Miller and sophomore Clara Brown. CHHS finished 7-6-1 in district.

Others earning spots on the top team were freshman Zoey Hinton and sophomore Victoria Gutierrez of Brownsboro; senior McKinnley Davis of Van; senior Sanaa Daniels of Cumberland; and senior Lily Ferguson of Grand Saline.

 ---

All-District 14-4A Girls Soccer

Most Valuable Player — Kaydee Cox, midfielder, senior, Lindale

Offensive Most Valuable Player — Madison Hernandez, midfielder, junior, Brownsboro

Defensive Most Valuable Player — Maddi Cummings, center-back, senior, Bullard

Newcomer of the Year — Paige Barrett, forward, freshman, Bullard

Goalkeeper of the Year — Keyri Rojas, senior, Athens

Utility Player of the Year — Brooke Everest, forward/midfielder, senior, Lindale

Co-Midfielders of the Year — Niyah Gee, midfielder, freshman, Bullard; Avery Green, midfielder, senior, Van

Coach of the Year — Haley Collins, Chapel Hill

First Team

Bullard — Maddie Carlile, defender, senior; Rylie Grant, midfielder, sophomore; Chloe Howard, defender, senior; Rylie Jo Garner, midfielder, junior; Addy Cummings, forward, junior

Lindale — Brooke Tweedell, center-back, senior; Kady Spears, midfielder, junior; Hadlee Scott, midfielder, junior; Addy Kobs, midfielder, junior

Athens — Shelby McMichael, defender, senior; Mia Rodriguez, defender, senior; Izabel Lopez, midfielder, senior

Chapel Hill — Emily Vazquez, defender/forward, junior; Shania Miller, midfielder, senior; Clara Brown, goalkeeper, sophomore

Brownsboro — Zoey Hinton, striker, freshman; Victoria Gutierrez, midfielder, sophomore

Van — McKinnley Davis, midfielder, senior

Cumberland — Sanaa Daniels, goalkeeper, senior

Grand Saline — Lily Ferguson, midfielder, senior

Second Team

Bullard — Ramzee Matejka, goalkeeper, sophomore; Aubrey Kuechle, midfielder, freshman; Lucy Shultz, defender, freshman

Lindale — Clara Helvey, goalkeeper, sophomore; Macy Hodde, center-back, freshman

Athens — Isabella Stovall, forward, sophomore; Miranda Garcia, defender, senior

Chapel Hill — Brandy Pineda, defender, senior; Anahi Borja, forward/midfielder/defender, junior

Brownsboro — Christina Rios, midfielder/defender, senior; Itzayama Alvarez, midfielder, senior 

Van — Abigail McNiel, forward, junior; Jenna Huss, defender, senior

Cumberland — Adriana Mata, midfielder, junior; Vonyelle De'Vold, left center-back, senior

Grand Saline — Elizabeth Zarate, goalkeeper, sophomore

Honorable Mention

Bullard — Reagan Stegall, forward, senior; Triniti Wimmer, forward, senior

Lindale — Alma Silva, left-back, senior; Morgan Parks, forward, senior

Athens — Lindsey Carrizales, midfielder, junior

Chapel Hill — Natalie Ruiz, midfielder, senior

Brownsboro — Dani Harris, defender, junior; Tere Lagunas, holding midfielder, sophomore

Van — Paige Oxford, midfielder, senior; Karmen Zifer, defender, senior; Grae Zifer, forward, junior

Cumberland — Nicole Sharp, stopper, freshman; Julianaa Pierce, midfielder, freshman

Grand Saline — Bianca Guajardo, forward, freshman

TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS

Tags

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed