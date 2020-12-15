LINDALE — Jordan Jenkins, Lindale's speedy and hard-charging running back, has been named one of the 10 finalists for Mr. Texas Football High School Player of the Year Award.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine and the Mercari Texas Bowl unveiled the finalists on Tuesday.
Joining Jenkins as finalist include: quarterback Conner Weigman, Cypress Bridgeland; quarterback Andrew Body, Corpus Christi Miller; athlete JaTavion Sanders, Denton Ryan; quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, Flower Mound Marcus; quarterback Dematrius Davis, Galena Park North Shore; athlete Roddrell Freeman, Mart; quarterback Eddie Lee Marburger, Sharyland Pioneer; defensive tackle Ed Bobino, Huntsville; and running back Jonathon Brooks, Hallettsville.
Mr. Texas Football annually recognizes the most outstanding high school football player in the state of Texas. Fans can then cast their vote at www.texasfootball.com.
The winner of the 2020 Mr. Texas Football Award will be announced prior to the 2020 Mercari Texas Bowl and awarded to the recipient before the game on Dec. 31 at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Former winners of the award include 2018 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick Kyler Murray (2013 and 2014, Allen), 2012 Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel (2010, Kerrville Tivy), former Texas Longhorns running back Johnathan Gray (2011, Aledo), former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Jacquizz Rodgers (2007, Lamar Consolidated), current Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (2017, Denton Ryan) and Carolina Panthers quarterback Garrett Gilbert (2008, Lake Travis). Frisco Lone Star and Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims took home the award in 2019.
The 2020 Mercari Texas Bowl will once again feature a matchup between Big 12 and SEC opponents. The Mercari Texas Bowl will host up to 13,300 fans this year at NRG Stadium due to COVID-19 protocols. You can sign up for presale access to tickets at www.MercariTexasBowl.com.