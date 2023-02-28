The Bullard Panthers, led by Kyle Schneider, captured the team championship of the Lindale Boys Invitational Golf Tournament on Monday at Hide-A-Way Lake Club in Hideaway.
Bullard won with a team score of 325, followed by All Saints (337) and Palestine (343).
A number of golfers fired 77 for the top individual scores.
All Saints' Conner Carver earned medalist honors, followed by Hudson Dear of Palestine and Reed Braley of Palestine. All three carded 77s.
Schneider also scored a 77 with Lindale's Ryan French firing a 78.
Joining Schneider on the Bullard first-place team were Eli Falls (81), Jacob Morris (83), Matthew Elliott (84) and Greyson Breedlove (89).
Members of the silver medalist All Saints squad were Carver, Matthew Dampf (83), Jack Seidel (86), Aiden O'Leary (91) and Jackson Hill (99).
Along with Dear and Braley, the third-place Palestine team included Brody Mitchell (94), Reid Mason (95) and Lawson Weber (99).
---
Lindale Boys Invitational Golf Tournament
Date: Feb. 27
Hide-A-Way Lake Club, Hideaway
Bullard (325): Kyle Schneider, 77; Matthew Elliott, 84; Eli Falls, 81; Greyson Breedlove, 89; Jacob Morris, 83;
All Saints (337): Conner Carver, 77; Matthew Dampf, 83; Jack Seidel, 86; Aiden O'Leary, 91; Jackson Hill, 99;
Palestine (343): Hudson Dear, 77; Reed Braly, 77; Lawson Weber, 99; Brody Mitchell, 94; Reid Mason, 95;
Mabank (344): Gunnar McGilvra, 81; Jacob Steele, 79; Alex Gonzalez, 92; Trent Donnell, 92;
Tyler Legacy Black (360): Alex Egana, 79; Hugh Barnett, 91; Karter Simmons, 96; Kannon Keener, 94;
Henderson I (362): Trey Pinnell, 95; Chase Everitt, 89; Caden Foster, 85; Cason Pirtle, 93; Connor Harris, 115;
Lindale II (367): Trent McDonald, 107; Ryan French, 78; Bryce Covington, 85; Braden Lockhart, 97; Hunter Blankens, 120;
Whitehouse (372): Coleman Smith, 81; Keller Smith, 96; Caleb Remedies, 93; Alex McDaniel, 101; Michael Ranshaw, 101;
Lindale I (373): Seth Marrow, 94; Jackson Pullin, 93; Brayden Everest, 101; Abram Medders, 91; Crew Goodson, 95;
Nacogdoches (373): Landon Vardeman, 89; Ben Bowser, 87; Carson Kepart, 97; Caleb Johnson, 100;
Rusk (379): David Blankinship, 89; Nash Acker, 87; Keagan Blackmon, 118; Ayden Wick, 101; Jacob Trawick, 102;
Tyler Legacy White (384): Sam Fate, 93; Luke Merrick, 94; Preston Knight, 109; Cash McClure, 88.
Spring Hill (395): Trent Thompson, 116; Corbin Broyles, 86; Davin Martin, 102; Ben Cockrell, 91;
Van (406): Justus Anderson, 95; Daniel Crim, 99; Braydon Hullum, 118; Beau Burton, 102; Lane Weems, 110;
Canton (418): Lewis Irwin, 84; Landon Martinez, 125; Bailey Huliman, 109; Hutson Davis, 113; Cooper Richey, 112;
Medalists
Canton: Ethan Cox, 108; Brody Wampler, 96; Riley Smith, 147;
Chapel Hill: Riley Underwood, 109; Dennis Tang, 123; Yahir Guerrero, 142;
Henderson: Coy Freeman, 97; Macen Jones, 97; Brody Pickens, 140;
Palestine: Ross Langley, 90;
Rusk: Austin Randall, 140; Jacob Philbert, 132;
Sabine: Hudson Pepper, 114; Clinton Perry, 106; Landon Davis, 117;
Van: Foster Rust, 99.