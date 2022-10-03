After playing one of the state's top teams close and then registering two big wins, the Lindale Eagles have made their way into the Texas high school football Top 10 poll.
Also, East Texas teams Longview, Carthage and Timpson maintained spots at No. 1.
The Texas Football Magazine/TexasFootball.com poll was released on Monday after Week 6 of the high school football season.
The Eagles (4-2, 2-0) jetted into the top 10 of Class 4A Division II after consecutive district wins over Henderson (44-7) and Athens (63-21). Lindale played Gilmer, which is ranked No. 2 in Class 4A Division II, close on Sept. 23 before falling to the Buckeyes 31-23.
Lindale into the poll after previous No. 8 Somerset (45-27 to San Antonio Antonian Prep) and No. 9 Brownwood (42-21 to No. 1 Stephenville) dropped out after losses.
The Eagles return to District 9-4A Division I play on Friday, hosting Kilgore (4-2, 2-0) in a huge league matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Eagle Stadium in Lindale.
In Class 6A, Galena Park North Shore (5-0) is No. 1 for the second consecutive week after the Mustangs' 38-3 win over Houston King. Austin Westlake (5-0) is second after its 73-7 victory over Del Valle.
Longview (5-0, 2-0) is tops in Class 5A Division I. The Lobos were idle after their 21-13 win over Lancaster two weeks ago. Longview is scheduled to host Forney (4-1, 2-0) on Friday for the District 7-5A Division I lead.
Lancaster (4-2, 1-1) moved up a spot to No. 9 after an open week. The Tigers are scheduled to visit the Tyler Lions (1-4, 1-1) on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium. Kickoff on Earl Campbell Field is slated for 7 p.m.
Argyle (5-0) stayed at No. 1 in Class 5A Division II. Texas High (5-1), a 58-27 winner over Mount Pleasant, is No. 4. The Tigers are open this week before hosting Marshall on Oct. 14.
After its 69-13 win over Brownsboro, Carthage is atop the Class 4A D-II poll for the sixth consecutive week. The Bulldogs (6-0, 2-0) are scheduled to meet Canton (2-4, 0-2) on Friday in a District 8-4A D-II game in Carthage.
Gilmer (4-0) has been idle consecutive weeks. The Buckeyes, ranked No. 2, have a big District 7-4A D-II matchup with No. 3 Pleasant Grove (4-1) on Friday in Texarkana.
Center, which was No. 10 last week, dropped out of the Top 10 after its 40-35 loss to Rusk.
Franklin (6-0) is still No. 1 in Class 3A D-I after its 63-42 win over Rockdale. Mount Vernon (6-0, 2-0) stayed at No. 2 after the Tigers' 68-12 win over Bonham in a District 5-3A Division I game.
MV and No. 8 Winnsboro (6-0, 2-0) will play for the district lead on Friday as the Red Raiders host. Winnsboro defeated Commerce, 55-0, in its last outing.
Malakoff (5-1, 2-0) is still No. 5 after the Tigers' 47-3 District 8-3A Division I win over Fairfield. Malakoff plays host to Teague (2-3, 1-0) on Friday.
Gunter (4-0) tops Class 3A Division II.
West Rusk (3-2, 1-0) is No. 6. The Raiders were idle last week and are scheduled to host Winona (2-4, 0-2) on Friday in a District 9-3A Division II contest.
Timpson (6-0, 2-0) is atop Class 2A Division I after the Bears defeated San Augustine 55-6. The Bears are open this week before hosting Pineland West Sabine (2-4, 1-1) on Oct. 14.
Mart (6-0) defeated Hico (78-0) to maintain the top spot in Class 2A Division II.
Carlisle is at No. 6 after the Indians were open. The Indians (5-0) are scheduled to visit Tenaha (2-3) on Friday in the District 11-2A Division II opener.
In Class 1A Six-Man Division I, Abbott (6-0) tops the poll after its 46-0 win over Gail Borden County.
Benjamin (5-0) defeated Loraine (61-30) to remain No. 1 in Class 1A Six-Man Division II.
No. 1 in private schools 11-man is Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1, idle last week) and in private schools six-man Conroe Covenant (6-0, defeated Beaumont Legacy Christian 58-8) remains on top.
Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com's high school rankings after Week 6, distributed by The Associated Press.
CLASS 6A
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Galena Park North Shore (5-0) W: Houston King, 38-3 1
2. Austin Westlake (5-0) W: Del Valle, 73-7 2
3. Southlake Carroll (5-0) Idle 3
4. Duncanville (4-0) Idle 4
5. Katy (6-0) W: Katy Jordan, 70-13 5
6. Denton Guyer (6-0) W: McKinney Boyd, 56-7 6
7. Humble Atascocita (4-1) W: Beaumont West Brook, 50-7 7
8. Cibolo Steele (5-0) Idle 8
9. Allen (5-1) W: Prosper Rock Hill, 34-14 9
10. Arlington Martin (5-1) W: Arlington Lamar, 74-22 11
11. DeSoto (4-1) Idle 12
12. Dallas Highland Park (5-0) W: Dallas Jesuit, 35-28 10
13. San Antonio Brennan (4-1) W: San Antonio O'Connor, 41-6 13
14. Spring Westfield (4-1) W: Spring DeKaney, 50-15 14
15. Alvin Shadow Creek (5-0) W: Alief Hastings, 49-7 15
16. Dripping Springs (5-0) W: Buda Johnson, 35-0 16
17. Austin Vandegrift (4-1) W: Manor, 34-6 17
18. Prosper (5-1) W: Little Elm, 59-6 18
19. Round Rock (5-0) W: Round Rock Stony Point, 32-16 19
20. Rockwall (5-1) W: Mesquite Horn, 37-34 20
21. Klein Cain (5-0) W: Klein, 48-34 21
22. Klein Collins (5-0) W: Waller, 44-19 23
23. Trophy Club Nelson (5-0) Idle 24
24. North Crowley (5-0) Idle 25
25. Humble Summer Creek (3-2) W: Humble, 28-14 NR
Dropped out: No. 22 Jersey Village
---
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Longview (5-0) Idle 1
2. Mansfield Timberview (6-0) W: North Richland Hills Birdville, 54-28 2
3. Denton Ryan (4-1) W: Fort Worth South Hills, 50-0 3
4. College Station (4-1) W: Georgetown East View, 68-10 5
5. Port Arthur Memorial (5-0) W: Crosby, 20-13 4
6. Aledo (4-2) W: Lewisville The Colony, 52-7 7
7. Frisco Reedy (6-0) W: Frisco Centennial, 38-7 8
8. Amarillo Tascosa (5-1) W: Abilene, 36-14 9
9. Lancaster (3-2) Idle 10
10. Richmond Foster (5-1) L: Magnolia West, 12-7 6
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Argyle (5-0) Idle 1
2. Liberty Hill (5-1) W: Bastrop Cedar Creek, 70-10 2
3. Fort Bend Marshall (4-1) W: Santa Fe, 51-0 3
4. Texarkana Texas (5-1) W: Mount Pleasant, 58-27 4
5. Grapevine (4-1) W: Colleyville Heritage, 44-26 8
6. Midlothian Heritage (4-1) Idle 6
7. Montgomery Lake Creek (6-0) W: Montgomery, 80-55 7
8. Wichita Falls Rider (3-2) Idle 9
9. San Antonio Alamo Heights (4-1) Idle 10
10. Dallas South Oak Cliff (3-3) W: Dallas Spruce, 48-0 NR
Dropped out: No. 5 Colleyville Heritage
___
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Stephenville (6-0) W: Brownwood, 42-21 1
2. China Spring (5-1) W: San Antonio Cornerstone, 49-16 2
3. Corpus Christi Calallen (6-0) W: Kingsville, 64-3 3
4. Boerne (5-0) Idle 4
5. Anna (5-0) Idle 5
6. Celina (4-1) Idle 6
7. Lumberton (4-1) Idle 7
8. Kaufman (4-1) Idle 10
9. Canyon (6-0) W: Andrews, 44-30 NR
10. Lindale (4-2) W: Athens, 63-21 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Somerset, No. 9 Brownwood
---
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Carthage (6-0) W: Brownsboro, 69-13 1
2. Gilmer (4-0) Idle 2
3. Texarkana Pleasant Grove (4-1) Idle 4
4. Cuero (4-1) Idle 5
5. Silsbee (6-0) W: Hardin-Jefferson, 56-6 6
6. Bellville (6-0) W: West Columbia, 35-21 7
7. Wimberley (5-0) Idle 8
8. Wichita Falls Hirschi (4-1) L: Decatur, 35-19 3
9. Glen Rose (4-1) Idle NR
10. Aubrey (4-2) W: Gainesville, 63-6 NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Hamshire-Fannett, No. 10 Center
___
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Franklin (6-0) W: Rockdale, 63-42 1
2. Mount Vernon (6-0) W: Bonham, 68-12 2
3. Columbus (6-0) W: Madisonville, 56-28 3
4. Grandview (4-1) Idle 4
5. Malakoff (5-1) W: Fairfield, 47-3 5
6. Bushland (6-0) W: El Paso Riverside, 56-14 6
7. Breckenridge (5-0) Idle 7
8. Winnsboro (6-0) W: Commerce, 55-0 8
9. Llano (6-0) W: Luling, 51-12 9
10. Cameron Yoe (3-2) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Gunter (4-0) Idle 1
2. Holliday (5-0) W: Snyder, 48-14 2
3. Newton (5-1) W: Anderson-Shiro, 69-0 3
4. Bells (4-1) Idle 4
5. Canadian (3-2) W: Canyon Randall, 56-21 5
6. New London West Rusk (3-2) Idle 6
7. Poth (4-1) Idle 7
8. Palmer (5-0) W: Blooming Grove, 28-14 8
9. Lexington (5-0) W: Caldwell, 34-6 9
10. Wall (4-1) W: Mason, 14-6 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Timpson (6-0) W: San Augustine, 55-6 1
2. Hawley (5-0) Idle 2
3. Crawford (5-0) W: Valley Mills, 48-7 3
4. Shiner (5-1) W: Bloomington, 62-14 4
5. Refugio (5-1) W: Three Rivers, 58-7 5
6. Coleman (5-1) W: San Saba, 49-0 6
7. Stratford (5-0) W: Perryton, 28-21 7
8. Cisco (5-1) W: Winters, 60-6 8
9. Tolar (5-0) W: Hamilton, 56-7 9
10. Centerville (3-2) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Mart (6-0) W: Hico, 78-0 1
2. Burton (5-0) W: Yorktown, 40-0 2
3. Wellington (4-1) Idle 3
4. Wink (5-0) Idle 4
5. Chilton (5-0) Idle 5
6. Price Carlisle (5-0) Idle 6
7. Santo (5-0) W: Muenster, 21-17 7
8. Bremond (5-0) W: Windthorst, 54-21 8
9. Albany (3-2) Idle 9
10. Granger (4-1) Idle 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Abbott (6-0) W: Gail Borden County, 46-0 1
2. Westbrook (4-1) Idle 2
3. May (5-0) W: Smoking for Jesus, 58-12 3
4. Jonesboro (5-1) W: Austin Hill Country, 81-35 4
5. Rankin (5-1) W: Lubbock Home School Christian, 60-12 5
6. Happy (4-1) Idle 6
7. Garden City (5-1) W: Van Horn, 81-36 7
8. Mertzon Irion County (5-0) W: Leakey, 61-6 8
9. Gordon (5-0) W: Santa Anna, 62-14 9
10. Medina (6-0) W: San Antonio Brooks, 52-7 10
Dropped out: None
---
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Benjamin (5-0) W: Loraine, 61-30 1
2. Richland Springs (4-0) Idle 2
3. Cherokee (5-0) Idle 3
4. Balmorhea (5-1) W: Fort Davis, 66-30 4
5. Oglesby (6-0) W: Gustine, 64-14 6
6. Loraine (5-1) L: Benjamin, 61-30 5
7. Sanderson (5-0) W: Imperial Buena Vista, 54-52 7
8. Whitharral (5-1) W: Nazareth, 54-24 10
9. Paducah (5-1) L: Follett, 62-60 9
10. Rising Star (5-1) W: Woodson, 54-6 NR
Dropped out: No. 8 Jayton
---
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — 11-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Dallas Parish Episcopal (4-1) Idle 1
2. Austin Regents (5-0) W: Victoria St. Joseph, 51-12 3
3. Houston St. Thomas (5-0) W: Houston Kinkaid, 35-14 4
4. Episcopal School of Dallas (6-0) W: Houston Bellaire Episcopal, 39-35 5
5. Fort Worth Christian (5-0) W: Dallas Christian, 35-24 NR
Dropped out: No. 2 Dallas Christian
---
PRIVATE SCHOOLS — SIX-MAN
Rank School (Record) Week 6 Prv rank
1. Conroe Covenant (6-0) W: Beaumont Legacy Christian, 58-8 1
2. Pasadena First Baptist (5-0) W: Houston St. Francis, 47-0 2
3. Lucas Christian (6-0) W: Wylie Prep, 62-16 4
4. Baytown Christian (6-0) W: Brazosport Christian, 62-14 NR
5. Fort Worth Covenant Classical (4-1) W: Amarillo San Jacinto, 63-16 5
Dropped out: No. 3 Plano Coram Deo