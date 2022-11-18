Smith County rivals Lindale and Chapel Hill captured Class 4A Division I area football championships on Friday.
Chapel Hill (10-2) scored a 38-24 victory over Bay City in Humble.
The Bulldogs will now play Lumberton (11-1) in regionals next week. Lumberton scored a 23-8 win over Stafford.
Chapel Hill took an early 17-0 lead on two touchdowns by Rickey Stewart and a field goal by Aiden Campos.
Lindale rallied from a 21-7 first half deficit to score a 42-28 win over Brazosport in Georgetown.
The Eagles will now play Kilgore (9-3) next week, possibly at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Kilgore defeated El Campo 34-20 on Friday in Porter.
After three turnovers in their first three possessions, the Lindale Eagles rallied to claim the victory.
Wyatt Parker had a key fake punt to give the Eagles a first down that eventually led to an Eagle score in the third quarter.
Parker had five carries for 114 yards and a TD. Clint Thurman had 14 carries for 69 yards and a TD.