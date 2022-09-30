ATHENS — Athens ISD is celebrating the 100th anniversary of Bruce Field, but it was the Lindale Eagles celebrating on Friday.
Clint Thurman, Marcus Field, Devin Daniels and Patrick Daniels each scored two touchdowns in leading the Eagles to a 63-21 win over the Athens Hornets in a District 9-4A Division I football game.
Lindale goes to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in district, while the Hornets fall to 2-4 and 0-2.
Thurman scored on runs of 15 and 7 yards, while tossing TD passes of 37 and 11 yards to Field. Devin Daniels scored on runs of 1 and 3 yards with Patrick Daniels scoring on runs of 3 and 5.
Also, Hudson Legrow had a pick six from 34 yards for the Eagles. Seth Baggett was 6 of 6 on PATs. Thurman also ran in a 2-point conversion.
Athens QB Ty Arroyo tossed TD passes to Jermarius Moore (34) and Jorien Ray (10). Zay Hull also scored on a 35-yard run. Eli Perkins kicked two PATs and Nico Castaneda made an extra point.
Lindale hosts Kilgore on Oct. 7 and Athens plays at Henderson the same night.