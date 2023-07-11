Tyler resident Douglas Hansen works two jobs to support his family, but it's not enough to make ends meet, so he plays a violin on street corners.
"I'm just a dad helping put his wife through school," Hansen said.
When Hansen isn't working at Tyler Music Academy and Ichiban Raman, he can often be found at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Chimney Rock Drive, bowing a mournful melody for motorists at red lights.
He's played the violin for 18 years and has played on street corners for about 15 years.
Around the time Hansen began playing violin in middle school, his family encountered financial hurdles so he began playing on street corners to help pay bills.
"Between this, the music academy and the ramen shop, I'm kind of working three jobs," he said. "I just do whatever it takes."
At the time, Hansen said he felt sadness, despair and determination.
"This is me not giving up," he said.
Hansen's 5-year-old son is the light of his life and the reason he continues to brave 100-degree temperatures with pride and determination despite the negativity he can face panhandling.
Hansen said people have thrown trash at him, told him to get a job or made racist memes about him, but others are compassionate and bring him food or water and thank him for his effort.
It doesn't cost anything to listen to the music.
"You don't have to feel guilty for me being the poor one on the street corner. You could roll down your window and listen," Hansen said.
Panhandlers, the poor and the disadvantaged are a reality many people ignore even when they're right in front of them begging for assistance in varying forms.
People often thank Hansen for not simply holding a sign asking for money. Hansen said he's doing the same thing many criticize others for doing; the only difference is that he can utilize his talent. Otherwise, he'd be no different.
"One bad thing. That's all it takes, and you're back to where you started," Hansen said. "I've got so many more important things to me than my time, so ... I just wake up and do what needs to be done."
It can be discouraging as a musician not to achieve mainstream success, but Hansen is just grateful to play music. When asked what music means to him, Hansen said it's like "asking me what a glass of water is to you. Sometimes I'm not in the mood for water because I've had enough, but every day I will get thirsty and need some water."
When he plays his violin, the noise drowns out. It's emotional, and a profound sense of stillness and quietness engulfs him until he takes his next breath; the world and his mind are silent.
Hansen’s advice to fathers struggling financially is to put pride aside, and ask for help, have a good relationship with the mother of their children, guard the words you say to your children and be present in their lives.
To keep up with Hansen and listen to his music, search for him on TikTok under ‘datnobody.’ People can donate to his Cash App at $Rockeny or Venmo @datnobody.