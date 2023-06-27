An investigation by the Vatican's Dicastery for Bishops was conducted last week on Bishop Joseph Strickland and the Diocese of Tyler, according to multiple outlets.
An apostolic visitation was conducted for Strickland and the Diocese of Tyler for various reasons, including a controversial social media post on May 12.
News of the investigation began to circulate among Catholic outlets over the weekend, but news was confirmed by EWTN News and the National Catholic Reporter. The Tyler Morning Telegraph's multiple phone calls to the diocese remained unreturned Tuesday. According to our news partners at CBS19, the diocese said it is not releasing a statement at this time.
According to a source in the diocese who spoke with EWTN News, the apostolic visitation included interviews with clergy and laity throughout the week before finishing up Saturday morning with a meeting with Strickland, the Catholic News Agency reported.
According to the EWTN News, the process addressed the bishop’s social media use but also questions related to diocesan management.
Strickland posted a tweet suggesting Pope Francis was "undermining the Deposit of Faith," the Catholic News Agency said. Since 2012 the prominent national and East Texas diocese leader has faced criticism for social media posts.
Investigation results are unknown, including any potential changes at the Tyler diocese.
A person close to Strickland told EWTN News that the Tyler bishop "doesn't want to make too big of a deal" of the visitation.
According to Pillar Catholic, an apostolic visitation is an official review of diocesan leadership and governance, usually convened at the behest of a Vatican congregation. The Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith (DDF) states a delegated visitor or visitors are sent on the behalf of the pope to conduct an apostolic visitation also known as an “exceptional initiative of the Holy See."
To be persecuted for speaking truth is an honor every Christian should be willing to embrace. It is walking with Jesus Christ who is Truth Incarnate. If we know Jesus it is easier to speak His Truth no matter what forces oppose us. The opposition is temporary, Jesus is forever. pic.twitter.com/FXdG0uRjNQ— Bishop J. Strickland (@Bishopoftyler) June 25, 2023