If you haven’t fertilized your azaleas yet, now is the time. The most important factor in fertilizing azaleas is to use small amounts per application. Use any of the commercial granular azalea/camellia/gardenia fertilizers made for acid-loving plants and follow directions on the label. Larger plantings might find ammonium sulfate (21-0-0) more cost effective, although all fertilizer is expensive these days. The general rule for growing azaleas is to fertilize lightly once growth begins in spring and no later than July. Above all, evenly distribute the fertilizer throughout the bed, never in concentrated piles, and water in after applying (or apply before a rain) to make sure the fertilizer isn’t still on the foliage which will cause burning.
Pruning is generally done the same time as fertilizing, most often just as the blooms fade but certainly before mid-summer. Generally, a light shearing is adequate. Shearing with hedge trimmers as the new growth emerges creates denser shrubs with even more blooms the following spring. Another option (especially on young or smaller azaleas) is to just cut back lanky shoots to make them more uniform and less “scraggly.” Flower buds are formed in late summer, so no pruning should be done after that time. If you prune azaleas during the fall or winter, you will be removing the spring blooms.
Now is also time to apply fresh mulch to your azaleas. Pine straw is as good as it gets but you can also use shredded or composted pine bark. Mulching helps prevent weeds, retains soil moisture, and keeps the ground warmer in winter and cooler during the summer. It’s critical not to pile mulch (or soil) around the stems of azaleas, which can lead to root and crown rot.
Azaleas require irrigation about every two weeks during June, July, and August, one inch per application, minus rainfall. Iron chlorosis (yellow new growth) can be temporarily corrected by applying copperas (iron sulfate) or a chelated iron product. Some leaves always turn yellow in late winter or early spring and is no cause for concern since this is a natural process of the plant shedding old leaves.
Finally, there are a few insects which may bother azaleas. Most common is the azalea lace bug. These feed on the underside of the leaves, giving leaves a bleached or stippled appearance. The underside of the leaves becomes discolored by tiny insects and shiny black excrement. A
zaleas in direct sun and under stress are more prone to lace bugs. A granular application of a systemic insecticide containing Imidacloprid applied when the new growth is coming out is what most professional azalea gardens use. This insecticide should always be used after the blooms are gone so as not to harm pollinators.
Azaleas are considered finicky, but if you follow a few rules, they can be beautiful additions to our East Texas landscapes.