Do you want easy flowers to grow? If so, then bulbs are what you need. Just dig a hole, drop in the bulb, put the soil back in to cover the bulb and you’re done. No water needed, no fertilizer needed, out of sight, out of mind until “BOOM!” beautiful, colorful blooms pop up. Fall bulbs are especially nice after you’ve worked hard on your gardens all summer. You’ve watered, fertilized, pulled weeds, all the things good gardeners do. Now, you’re worn out just like many of your plants. This is the time I remember that I planted bulbs and have not done one single thing to them. They’re so easy!
If you have a place in your garden, great, plant some bulbs. But, if you don’t have a place, no problem you can still plant bulbs. I have most of my bulbs where there is no irrigation. I have some under post oaks along my driveway. I have more along a pipe-fence near the entrance to my property. They just need our rainy spring and fall to bloom. They can take partial to full sun in the winter while they have foliage so under a deciduous tree works well. Find a place that you pass going in and out of your house.
The most common fall bulb here in East Texas is the red spider lily, lycoris radiata. You might see these bright red flowers growing in the median of the highway or spread out in a field in mid-September. They grow about 18 inches tall and have a unique bloom with spider-like petals. The blooms last several weeks and are great for cut flowers to enjoy inside. Another great bulb for fall is the oxblood lily, rhodophiala bifida. It blooms in mid-August and has deep red amaryllis-like blooms. Both, the spider lily and the oxblood lily bloom on naked stems, and are followed by short grass-like leaves that will stay green until the heat of the summer. The Naked lily, lycoris squamigera, is a beautiful pink flower. It has 24 inch blooms in July, and as the name suggest, blooms on naked stems. Its strappy foliage doesn’t appear until spring when the daffodils are blooming and disappears with the daffodil foliage.
These fall bulbs all grow in Zones 6-9, and are deer and rabbit tolerant. If you plant them in your garden be sure not to over water or over fertilize. You can plant your fall bulbs with spring bulbs, or you can plant them with annuals in your garden for a long blooming season. The best place to buy bulbs is at the Smith County Master Gardener’s Bulbs to Blooms Sale in the fall. Both fall and spring bulbs are offered at the sale plus many other plants. Bulbs are truly the easiest flowers to grow.
(The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.)