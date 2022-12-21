The Back Porch in Kilgore will be hosting its annual New Year's Eve Bash on December 31 from 7:30 p.m. to midnight.
Plans include ringing in the new year with live music, dinner, dancing, dessert, and a champagne toast at midnight. Music from a live band, Lyrical Valor, and popular dance music will be a part of the festivities. Dinner and dessert will feature The Back Porch's famous beans and hushpuppies, alongside grilled chicken or pork chops with green beans, a baked potato, and a house salad. New Year's Eve cake, cupcakes, and the champagne toast will top off the meal. New Year's Eve-themed specialty drinks and The Back Porch's fully stocked bar will be available.
Admission to the event is $60 per person and includes all entertainment, food, and the champagne toast. Limited tickets are available. Visit thebackporchkilgore.com/NewYears or call 903-984-8141 to reserve tickets.