The Oakwood Cemetery Restoration Committee will host its annual “Spirits of Oakwood” Walking History Tour on Saturday.

The tour is held in conjunction with Tyler’s Azalea & Spring Flower Trail and features several individuals who reenact and tell the life stories of those buried at the historic cemetery.

“Anywhere from six to eight individuals will portray the people who are buried there, speaking in first person,” committee member Jim Jones said. “It sort of gives a glimpse of what Tyler was like 100 to 150 years ago.”

Several attendees gathered at historical graves at the Oakwood Cemetery in Tyler Saturday afternoon. With the higher purpose to awaken the spirits of Oakwood by telling their stories, members of the Oakwood Cemetery Restoration Committee dressed like those who lay at each gravesite and spoke in first person, narrating their lives.

Jones said the guided tours usually last about one to one and a half hours.

“This year it will be closer to one hour because we’ve only got six spirits of people,” he said. “We won’t be walking all over the cemetery this time because those spirits are fairly close in proximity to each other.”

Jones said this year's event will include something new.

“We’ll have someone from Temple Beth El that will portray Rabbi Faber, who was the first Rabbi of Temple Beth El, which has its own standalone Jewish cemetery that’s sort of inset into the Oakwood Cemetery," he said. "We have featured that cemetery before and I actually spoke about it maybe eight years ago. It will be nice to have a member of that congregation there talking about its cemetery and its history.”

This year’s reenactors and the spirits they will portray include Jones as John Brown, Cliff Burke as Rabbi Faber, Patti Williams as Alice Douglas, Vicki Betts as Nancy Swann, Jerry Frazier as Ike Crutcher and Rhonda Reagan as Sarah LeGrand Abbott.

“We try to dress in period clothing and our tour guides are dressed in black slacks or skirts,” said Jones, who has been doing the portrayals since 2013.

Saturday marked the return of The Spirits of Oakwood walking history tour. The event, which began in 2005, was canceled last year and pushed back to fall this year due to COVID-19. The tour normally happens in the spring during the Azalea Trail time.

“There are six generations of my family buried out there and the gentleman I’m portraying this year is a man named John A. Brown,” he said. “I selected him because he was a business partner of one of my great-grandfathers. They were partners in a grocery business … that went out of existence in 1905.”

Jones has a wooden coffee bin from that store and plans to put it on display during the event.

“Weather permitting, I’m going to have it out there, something tangible from that era,” he said.

The grave of Samuel A. Lindsey sits at the historical Oakwood Cemetery in Tyler on Oct. 23, 2021 as a population in the background walks to the next tent to learn about another spirit at Oakwood Cemetery.

Jones said Oakwood Cemetery was the first cemetery when Tyler was incorporated as the County Seat of Smith County in 1846.

“It was the main city cemetery for at least 20 or 30 years before others were added. It was active during the Civil War and it is home to numerous Civil War veterans,” he said. “There is a Soldiers’ Plot that’s kind of in the center of the cemetery.”

Jones said those graves are now unmarked.

The grave of Samuel A. Lindsey at the Spirits of Oakwood event Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021.

“They were individually marked graves once upon a time but wooden crosses tend to deteriorate over time,” he said. “There’s probably 250 to 300 soldiers buried there.”

Jones said slaves also were buried in Oakwood Cemetery.

“There are not very many headstones on a strip that goes along Palace Avenue, the west side of the cemetery,” he said. “That was the historically Black section that more than likely contained slaves or former slaves.”

Saturday’s event will start at 1 p.m., with tours scheduled every 10 minutes. With the possibility of rain in the forecast, Jones is still hopeful for a big turnout.

“If all we have are occasional showers on Saturday, we’re going to be there,” he said.

