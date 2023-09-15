The Smith County Master Gardeners invite you to the 25th anniversary of their From Bulbs to Blooms Conference and Sale.
Conference speakers will be Chris Weisinger of The Southern Bulb Company and Greg Grant, Smith County's Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Horticulturalist. Each will be bringing a selection of their own East-Texas-grown bulbs for sale only to conference attendees.
The program begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler.
Following the presentation, there will be a drawing for two wonderful two-night get-away packages. A mini "Run for the Bulbs", featuring the special bulbs brought by the speakers, will conclude the conference. Guests must be present to win and to shop these special bulbs.
Opening Monday, Oct. 9 and closing Wednesday, Oct. 18, SCMG's webstore (scmg-online.company.site) will offer their characteristic locally-trialed hard, heritage and hard-to-find bulbs, trees and shrubs, plus their 2024 calendar for order. Webstore orders must be picked up at Pollard UMC between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21. During pickup hours there will also be an outdoor marketplace: lots of Master Gardeners to answer your questions, original artwork, "bonus" bulbs, free children's activities, vintage garden finds, and much more! This is a free event.
More at https://txmg.org/smith/ and follow Smith County Master Gardeners on facebook.