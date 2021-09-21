Perhaps no floral symbol epitomizes the impending arrival of a new year as does the blooming of our assorted Narcissus species. The word “narcissus” is derived from the Greek word narke, meaning numbness or stupor. Some attribute the naming of the flower to its narcotic fragrance, while others debate that it is associated with the poisonous nature of the bulbs, a built-in defense against nibbling rodents. In classical mythology, it was the young lad Narcissus who was so enamored with himself that he stared at his reflection in a pool of water until he eventually turned into his namesake flower. I’ve been in a stupor for them all my life as well.
Most Narcissus species are natives of southern France, Spain and the surrounding Mediterranean areas. This explains their love of our dry summers and moist winters. Many species of Narcissus have been cultivated for hundreds, even thousands of years.
What’s the difference between jonquils, narcissus and daffodils you ask? It’s an age-old question. Botanically speaking, they’re all different species of the genus Narcissus. To the average gardener however, the differences are fairly distinct.
Without exception, the best types of Narcissus for perennializing and naturalizing are the early blooming species and heirloom hybrids. In addition to their early bloom, they tend to be cluster or small-flowered. This early bloom (January through March) ensures that the foliage can mature before mowing begins or hot weather sets in which kills the foliage prematurely. It’s extremely critical for successful perennialization or naturalization that the foliage is allowed to grow, mature and ripen naturally. This means it should never be cut off or tied in cute little knots, as each year’s foliage stores up the food reserves for the next year’s bloom.
If you’d like to learn more about spring, summer and fall bulbs plan to participate in the Smith County Master Gardener annual bulb sale.
This year, the Smith County Master Gardeners will be hosting their 23rd annual, award-winning “From Bulbs to Blooms” conference and sale using a hybrid format. The educational program featuring yours truly, waxing horticulturally on the EarthKind bulbs in the sale, will be held via video and will be posted on the Smith County Master Gardener Association website, Facebook and YouTube pages the week of Sept. 20. The popular sale will be conducted online (from Sept. 27-Oct. 5) with curbside pickup Oct. 9 at Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler, Texas 75701.
The sale features tried and true heirloom, hardy and hard-to-find EarthKind bulbs for Texas and the South, a number of which are grown by me and the Smith County Master Gardeners. The others are proven performers from years of my trials in East Texas.
For the complete list of the bulbs and plants available, visit the Smith County Master Gardener project page at https://txmg.org/smith/mg-projects/fall-conf-bulb-sale/. For more information, contact SmithMGEvents@gmail.com or call 903-590-2980. Additional information is available on the Smith County Master Gardener Facebook page.
